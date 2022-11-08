Junction City implements new limit on number of pets

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — On Tuesday, Nov. 8, the Junction City city council voted on and approved a new city ordinance limiting the number of animals allowed per residence.

Now, Junction City households can only own, harbor or possess up to six dogs, cats, ferrets, or any combination of the three species.

Previously, the limit was 19.

According to Junction City, the city council has determined to grandfather in dogs, cats, or ferrets that are licensed on or before Dec. 30, 2022, during the City’s customer services office’s regular business hours.

Animals not licensed prior to Jan. 1, 2023, will not gain grandfather status.

“Owners, harborers, or possessors convicted of cruelty to animals or other similar ordinances and statutes shall have the grandfather status of their animals revoked,” Junction City said.

This does not affect or change the ordinance on pit bull ownership, restrictions and prohibitions.

To license your animals within the City, Junction City asks you to please contact the Customer Service Office at 700 N Jefferson Street or the Junction City Animal Shelter at 2424 N Jackson Street. The City also asks that you bring a copy of your animal’s current rabies vaccination.