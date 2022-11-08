King Charles shares tip for the perfect roast potatoes

King Charles has shared his tips for cooking the best roast potatoes while on a visit to Morrisons in Yorkshire. The monarch popped into the Bradford HQ of the supermarket chain while on a two-day trip in the county.

Charles advised not adding oil to the potatoes before putting them in the oven and using the cooking fat of whatever meat is being eaten, rather than seeking specifically duck or goose fat.

Royal Editor for the Daily Mail Rebecca English posted his clever hack on Twitter, as well as a video of him shaking hands with the Morrisons staff.

She wrote: “At the Bradford HQ of @Morrisons The King offered his tip for the perfect roast potato (cook them in fat from the joint!) as he smelt an ‘irresistible’ rib of beef.”

His Majesty also shared a message of Christmas cheer with the employees, saying he hoped they would have time off over the festive season to enjoy with their families.