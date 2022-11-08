King Charles shares tip for the perfect roast potatoes

King Charles has shared his tips for cooking the best roast potatoes while on a visit to Morrisons in Yorkshire. The monarch popped into the Bradford HQ of the supermarket chain while on a two-day trip in the county.
Charles advised not adding oil to the potatoes before putting them in the oven and using the cooking fat of whatever meat is being eaten, rather than seeking specifically duck or goose fat.
Royal Editor for the Daily Mail Rebecca English posted his clever hack on Twitter, as well as a video of him shaking hands with the Morrisons staff.
She wrote: “At the Bradford HQ of @Morrisons The King offered his tip for the perfect roast potato (cook them in fat from the joint!) as he smelt an ‘irresistible’ rib of beef.”
His Majesty also shared a message of Christmas cheer with the employees, saying he hoped they would have time off over the festive season to enjoy with their families.
He spoke to people involved with a number of his passions, such as farming, community, sustainability and the company’s apprenticeship programmes.
The King spent time chatting to people who worked at stores around the region, telling them: “Thank-you for your wonderful efforts. I hope they let you off at Christmas.”
He addressed staff later with a short speech, saying: “It’s a great joy to see you all today. I had no idea quite how many of you worked here at Morrisons.”
Charles made the trip to Morrisons after the firm demonstrated its sustainability and retail initiatives, such as its rare breed programme and recently launched carbon-neutral eggs.
The King is also meeting representatives from the Child Friendly Leeds team, whose aim is to improve the city for families and young people.
His late mother launched the programme 10 years ago, which has been commemorated with a plaque.
