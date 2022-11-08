Lauren Conrad Apologized To Kristin Cavallari For Calling Her A “Slut” On “Laguna Beach”

In fact, the former costars admit that any “beef” between them was “done” way before cameras started rolling — but MTV decided to play up the drama.
“We got into it and then made up. I mean, I don’t think we were best friends. But we were like, ‘It’s fine,'” Lauren said during an appearance on Kristin’s podcast Back to the Beach.
She continued, “You and I really never had any beef. Obviously, there was a little truth to what happened. I felt like MTV coming kept it alive and made it way worse than it ever would have been.”
And while Lauren says the drama wasn’t as bad as the cameras made it seem, she says she does have one major regret from everything that went down.
“My biggest regret, watching it, [was] I called you a slut. I’m so sorry,” Lauren said, referring to an incident with Kristin during a trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.
Lauren added, “I couldn’t believe I did that. Because I think where I’m at now I would never call another woman that. And it was, for me, like the most embarrassing moment. I was like, ‘Oh, gross.'”
Meanwhile, Kristin admitted that she also said “some really dumb stuff” that required an apology to Lauren.
“I look back and that’s, like, my biggest thing,” Kristin said. “When I watch it now, I wasn’t confident at all. I was actually so insecure.”
“I took it out [my insecurities] on you in a lot of ways. And so, I am sorry for that because I said some horrible things,” she added.
With the drama of the past behind them, it sounds like Kristin and Lauren are now on good terms — and I’ll be keeping my fingers crossed for more podcast appearances from Lauren!
