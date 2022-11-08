Lewandowski accused of World Cup ‘sabotage’ after Barcelona red card

One fan, @AnelkaMaduka, tweeted: “Lewandowski just sabotaged Barca because he wants to be fit for the World Cup,” while another user @jojarhinn wrote: “Lewandowski intentionally getting a red card job to be safe to play the World Cup. Smart guy.”

@Luke_Want understood Lewandowski’s apparent reasons for not wanting to risk injury: “Fair play to Lewandowski, getting himself sent off 30 mins into the last game before the World Cup break. Far less likely to get injured if you’re not on the pitch!”

@joeltena wrote: “Lol Lewandowski getting a second yellow so he can start getting ready to go up against Memo Ochoa at the World Cup.”

While there is nothing to prove Lewandowski intentionally wanted to miss the last game, the end result of Barcelona is losing their talisman against Espanyol as they continue to scrap with Real Madrid for top spot in La Liga – and that could prove to be a huge moment in their season if they fail to win.