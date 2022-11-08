Categories
Sports

LISTEN: Challenge Tour Grand Final drama and Q-School memories on this week’s Golf Podcast


Keep up to date with all the latest golf news, reviews of the week’s tournaments and a look ahead to forthcoming events with our podcast; if you would like to contact the podcast then you can tweet Josh using @JoshAntmann or email at golf@skysports.com

Last Updated: 08/11/22 11:38pm

Nathan Kimsey triumphed in the Challenge Tour Grand Final

Nathan Kimsey triumphed in the Challenge Tour Grand Final

On this week’s episode of the Sky Sports Golf Podcast, Andrew Coltart and Wayne Riley look back on all the drama of the Challenge Tour Grand Final.

The duo join Josh Antmann to look back on the finale of the Challenge Tour at Alacanda in Spain, which was won by Englishman Nathan Kimsey.

With the DP World Tour Q-School final coming up this week where players bid to earn a card for the main European tour, Coltrat and Riley reflect on their own experiences of playing at Q-School.

Elsewhere, there are reflections on Gemma Dryburgh becoming the latest British golfer to triumph on the LPGA Tour, thoughts on Rory McIlroy’s latest comments about LIV Golf and a look at the recently-announced DP World Tour schedule.

Plus, a look ahead to the Nedbank Golf Challenge and a crucial Ponder the Pro.

Don’t miss an episode of the Sky Sports Golf Podcast. Subscribe now on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Spreaker

LISTEN: Challenge Tour Grand Final drama and Q-School memories on this week's Golf Podcast

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland



Source link

Newslanes Media

By Newslanes Media

Newslanes.com is the leading e-news platform for the latest breaking news of world today. Newslanes auto aggregates and gather popular stories, business news, tech releases and much more for free for everyone. The news repository targets everyone after factual and well-researched information provided by trusted sources. All content and material belongs to their respective sources.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: