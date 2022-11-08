LISTEN: Challenge Tour Grand Final drama and Q-School memories on this week’s Golf Podcast







Nathan Kimsey triumphed in the Challenge Tour Grand Final

On this week’s episode of the Sky Sports Golf Podcast, Andrew Coltart and Wayne Riley look back on all the drama of the Challenge Tour Grand Final.

The duo join Josh Antmann to look back on the finale of the Challenge Tour at Alacanda in Spain, which was won by Englishman Nathan Kimsey.

With the DP World Tour Q-School final coming up this week where players bid to earn a card for the main European tour, Coltrat and Riley reflect on their own experiences of playing at Q-School.

Elsewhere, there are reflections on Gemma Dryburgh becoming the latest British golfer to triumph on the LPGA Tour, thoughts on Rory McIlroy’s latest comments about LIV Golf and a look at the recently-announced DP World Tour schedule.

Plus, a look ahead to the Nedbank Golf Challenge and a crucial Ponder the Pro.

