Martin Lewis explains whether Premium Bonds are worth it

On The Martin Lewis Money Show tonight, the money saving expert explained whether he thought Premium Bonds were worth saving into. He compared the rates people get with bonds, compared to the top easy access accounts right now.

Premium Bonds are an investment product issued by National Savings and Investment (NS&I).

Unlike other investments, where people earn interest or a regular dividend income, holders are entered into a monthly prize draw where they can win between £25 and £1million tax free.

The prize fund rate is 2.02 percent so for every £100 people pay in, they would get £2.20 if it was a normal account.

However as interest is paid with a prize draw, holders can’t get £2.20. They can either get nothing or £25 and more.

