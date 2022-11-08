NCIS Hawaii’s Jane Tennant to adopt a fugitive’s son

Although it would be a good deed, a new addition could create havoc for her family, which the showrunner Christopher Silber had teased.

He said: “We wanted season one to have a happy note and this feeling of Ohana.

“And what’s important to Jane Tennant is her family: her personal family, her work family, and in many ways, they’re one and the same.”

Christopher told TV Line: “For season two, we need to challenge that a little bit.

“We need to see how strong that family is as we throw obstacles at it, and that’s in her personal life: dealing with a son who is coming of age and maybe leaving the nest soon.”

NCIS Hawaii season 2 is available in the US on CBS. A UK release date has yet to be announced.