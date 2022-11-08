New Call of Duty Reporting System Begins with Modern Warfare II; Features Ability to Restrict Voice Chat for Toxic Players

Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare® II is the first title in the franchise to introduce an overhauled in-game reporting system, providing players with more ways to report offensive behavior and new features for our moderation teams to combat toxicity.

The upgraded system also allows our moderation teams to restrict player features in response to confirmed player reports, as part of our security and enforcement policy.

If a player is verified to be engaging in offensive voice chat, for example, our system upgrade now allows the moderation team to mute that player globally from all in-game voice chat features. Similarly, our system can restrict text chat features for players found to be abusing in-game global chat.

These features will also launch with Call of Duty: WarzoneTM 2.0 later this year and is foundational for all future Call of Duty titles going forward.

This new reporting system and moderation features are thanks to the hard work from Infinity Ward, High Moon Studios, Sledgehammer Games, Demonware, Treyarch, and Activision Player Support and more.

