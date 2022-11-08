New Rival Pirate Attraction Opening at Disney Competitor’s Florida Theme Park

For many Disney fans, one of the first attractions that come to mind when asked about the parks would be Pirates of the Caribbean. Whether your memories are embedded in the nostalgia of the original version, or you’ve become familiar with it thanks to the Pirates of the Caribbean movie franchise, the idea of a pirate ride feels synonymous with Disney theme parks; though that might be about to change as a new pirate-theme contender is about to open in just a few months time.

Legoland Florida’s Pirate River Quest was originally expected to open in 2022 though delays due to high water levels saw the project go quiet for a period of time until last week when a new opening date was officially announced. January 12th, 2023, will see the new pirate-themed attraction open at the Winter Haven theme park, featuring a storyline centered around Capitan Redbeard and the search for his long-lost treasure.

Is there room in your heart for more than one pirate ride? Check out the original Legoland preview in the video below.