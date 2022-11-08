Norway Perceived as Most Sustainable & Responsible Destination – SchengenVisaInfo.com

The World Travel Market (WTM) London has revealed through one of its most recent surveys that Norway is seen as the most sustainable and responsible destination.

According to WTM London, 15 per cent of travel executives who were asked which destination they perceive as a model for sustainability and responsibility opted for Norway, SchengenVisaInfo.com reports.

In addition, another 14 per cent of them opted for Costa Rica and said that they view it as a sustainable and responsible destination.

“More people are looking for sustainable travel options and countries such as Norway and Costa Rica are shining a light on what is possible and making it easier for people to travel in a sustainable way,” World Travel Market London Exhibition Director, Juliette Losardo, said.

Commenting on the figures, WTM London described Norway as an all-year-round destination for outdoor and adventure lovers, which incorporates sustainability into the everyday life of the nation.

Energy in Norway is primarily powered by hydropower and the country has a sustainable transport network and speed limits lower than in many other European countries. Taking into account this, WTM London said that Norway encourages visitors to do the same and it invites them to travel like a local.

It is believed that since travellers perceive Norway as a sustainable and responsible destination, the number of visitors continues to remain high. Data provided by Statistics Norway show that the number of guest nights spent in the country in September significantly increased compared to the same period last year.

According to Statistics Norway, in September 2022, the country’s accommodation facilities registered around 31 million guest overnight stays, representing an increase of 21 per cent compared to September 2021.

Of all accommodation facilities, hotels registered the highest number of guest overnight stays and it was revealed that half of the overnight stays were made in the tourism regions of Oslo, Bergen, and Romerike.

Apart from Norway and Costa Rica, another eight countries – Maldives (13 per cent), New Zealand (12 per cent), Finland (11 per cent), Iceland (nine per cent), Bhutan (six per cent), Slovenia (four per cent), Kenya (four per cent), and Galapagos Islands (three per cent) – also make the top ten list of destinations perceived as sustainable and responsible.

“The binding element to such countries is that sustainability is at the heart of the nation’s lifestyle and it follows that people living in these destinations, who want to retain their natural wealth, are encouraging visitors to be environmentally and socially responsible too,” WTM London added.

Previously, WTM London ranked the Azores and Northern Greece as the most underrated destinations for 2022. Bulgaria, Scotland, Estonia, the Netherlands, Sicily, Slovenia, Wales, and Bratislava, also made the top ten list.