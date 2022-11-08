Oetker Collection Announces The Launch Of The Vineta Hotel In Palm Beach, Florida | Traveldine

Slated for a late 2023 opening, The Vineta Hotel is being reimagined as a Palm Beach landmark by the reverred Oetker Collection.

Oetker Collection, the luxury hospitality brand behind some of Europe’s most iconic hotels, has announced its first-ever US project with The Vineta Hotel in Palm Beach, Florida. Scheduled to launch in late 2023, The Vineta Hotel will mark the brand’s 12th ‘masterpiece’, as the Oetker Collection calls each of its properties.

Oetker Collection is making its US debut with The Vineta Hotel. Image: Courtesy Oetker Collection.

The resort is just two blocks off Worth Avenue — renowned for its designer boutiques, art galleries and coveted restaurants — and mere minutes away from the beach. Paying homage to the hotel’s legacy, the brand is bringing back its name, heralding a bold new chapter in the property’s nearly 100-year history. Originally opened as the Lido-Venice in 1926, it was shortly thereafter renamed The Vineta and remained so for the next fifty years. A brief period as a condo in the 1980s followed, before the property would reemerge in its most recent incarnation, The Chesterfield, in 1989.

“This is a monumental moment in the brand’s history as we announce our first ‘Masterpiece Hotel’ in the United States,” said Timo Gruenert, CEO of Oetker Collection. “Many of our existing guests have long visited or are residents of Palm Beach, and we, therefore, look forward to extending our unique hospitality ethos based on our values of family spirit, elegance, and genuine kindness, to this wonderful town with The Vineta Hotel.”

The landmark hotel is situated right in the heart of Palm Beach in Florida. Image: Courtesy Oetker Collection.

With its distinct pale-pink façade, the hotel is a quintessential example of Mediterranean Revival architecture. The landmark building will be reborn as The Vineta Hotel with a top-to-bottom renovation led by Paris-based interior designer Tino Zervudachi. Reducing the room count from 53 to 41 to allow for a more generous sense of space, the hotel will offer a range of accommodations featuring fresh and bright interiors.

The Vineta Hotel will offer an eclectic mix of four distinct environments. The former Leopard Lounge will undergo a full transformation. Elegant and discreet, yet fun and vibrant, the popular restaurant will turn into a new gathering place in Palm Beach perfect for laid-back atmospheric lunches and buzzy dinners. Against a lush backdrop of flowering vines and palms, the emblematic courtyard will be transformed into the ultimate al fresco dining destination.

The iconic Worth Avenue is just around the corner! Image: Courtesy Oetker Collection.

An exciting addition will come in the form of a newly constructed statement bar, offering a play on the ‘American Bar’. Intimate, with only a handful of seats, this will be the ideal destination for glamorous pre-dinner drinks or a night cap. Lastly, The Vineta Hotel will introduce a newly created Mediterranean-inspired indoor-outdoor poolside restaurant.

AT A GLANCE:

Address: 363 Cocoanut Row, Palm Beach, Florida | Website: The Vineta Hotel | Rooms & Suites: 41 | Restaurants & Bars: 4 | Launch: Late 2023

