One Outlander star has addressed Allan Christie’s dark history

Jones is now busy with other projects including Welsh-language drama Dal Y Mellt on S4C and the films Portraits of Dangerous Women, Sweetland, and Bolan’s Shoes which are all in post-production.

Reflecting on the possibility of a Welsh answer to Outlander, Jones said: “I would dearly love that.”

He said Wales had its own stories which were waiting to be told: “We’ve got the landscape and the actors and the crew and the writers. We just need someone to pull it all together, write a script.

“Outlander’s been massive for Scotland and it’s become a huge thing particularly in the States and there’s no reason at all why Wales couldn’t emulate that and do it’s own version of it’s own stories.”

Adding: “We just need someone to write a great story.”

