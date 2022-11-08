Ozzy Osbourne says he’ll be ‘bored s**tless’ as he regrets move to UK

The same publication added, the musician stated: “To be honest with you, I don’t want to go back [to England]. F**k that.”

Explaining the move in Consequence’s latest cover story on Monday, he said Sharon’s controversial exit from The Talk was also to blame for his US departure.

The 70-year-old television personality was ousted from programme after defending Piers Morgan’s criticism of Meghan Markle.

“When my wife got called a racist on [The Talk], she is absolutely not a racist,” Ozzy explained. “Her friend is Piers Morgan … She didn’t say, ‘I agree with him’.

“She just respected his ability to have freedom of speech. That’s all that she said. And she got a lot of flak from that, so we actually had to have f**king armed guards and all that.”

The couple have recently confirmed their move back to the UK has nothing to do with Ozzy’s recent health woes – as the musician revealed he was living with Parkinson’s disease in 2020.