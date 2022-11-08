Paper Talk: Cristiano Ronaldo could leave Manchester United this winter

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday’s newspapers…

DAILY MAIL

Cristiano Ronaldo could reportedly ‘leave Manchester United this winter’ as club executives and manager Erik ten Hag ‘are looking to ensure tranquillity’ at Old Trafford.

Arsenal have reportedly held ‘positive talks’ with Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhaylo Mudryk.

James Garner said he had to leave Manchester United for Everton to ensure he was a valued member of a team.

Chelsea, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are in a fight to land Brazilian wonderkid Endrick.

Arsenal could loan out winger Marquinhos for the second half of the season to give the teenager some game time, according to a report.

England coach Eddie Jones is resigned to losing Courtney Lawes for the entire autumn campaign because of a head injury.

DAILY MIRROR

Investors in Dubai are weighing up purchasing Liverpool for $5bn (£4.3bn) after Fenway Sports Group (FSG) put the club up for sale, according to reports in the Middle East.

Image:

Will Fenway Sport Group find a buyer for Liverpool Football Club?





THE SUN

Sadio Mane is a doubt for the World Cup after limping off injured playing for Bayern Munich.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has admitted that failing to sign Heung-Min Son was one of the biggest mistakes of his life.

Manchester United star Facundo Pellistri is hoping to leave in January, according to reports.

Jack Wilshere has heaped praise on Arsenal’s rising star Ethan Nwaneri.

Tottenham are interested in signing Napoli star Victor Osimhen, according to reports.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has ruled himself out of buying Liverpool as the businessman no longer sees value in buying a top Premier League team.

Erik ten Hag will look to sign a right-back in January if Manchester United are able to offload Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Image:

Erik ten Hag wants to bring a right-back to Man Utd in January





THE INDEPENDENT

Billions of pounds from the sale of Chelsea Football Club could soon be “on the start of its journey” to help people in Ukraine, a minister has said.

THE TIMES

Liverpool’s owner will listen to offers of more than £3bn for the Premier League club, US banking sources have told The Times.

Tottenham Hotspur will push for quality over quantity in the January transfer window as the club look to deliver signings that improve Antonio Conte’s first XI for the second half of the season.

Allowing fans to drink alcohol in their seats would be “dangerous” and lead to families getting a “lager shampoo” every time a goal was scored, a senior police officer has warned.

Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter has described awarding the World Cup to Qatar as “a bad choice” and again suggested it was linked to the Gulf state agreeing an arms deal with France.

DAILY EXPRESS

Memphis Depay will demand a free transfer from Barcelona in January which could alert Manchester United and Tottenham, according to reports in the Spanish press.

Image:

Could Memphis Depay be on his way to the Premier League?





Liverpool have reportedly sent scouts to keep tabs on Danish youngster Gustav Isaksen amid claims that a transfer could take place in January.

DAILY STAR

Seven months after failing in a bid to buy Chelsea, Stephen Pagliuca has emerged as a potential new owner at Liverpool.

THE ATHLETIC

Watford are in talks with Eintracht Frankfurt director of football Ben Manga over becoming the club’s sporting director.

Fulham have announced they will host West Ham in a friendly on December 17.

DAILY RECORD

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou says the bulk of his transfer work ahead of the January window has been done – as he demanded a “strong finish” before the World Cup break.

Realistic Sunderland chairman Kyril Louis-Dreyfus admits they may have no choice but to sell Ross Stewart in January.