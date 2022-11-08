People Aren’t Sure What To Think Of Selena Gomez And Raquelle Stevens’ Friendship After Watching “Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me”

In 2019, Selena and Raquelle spoke publicly about their friendship on an episode of Raquelle’s Giving Back Generation podcast. In the episode, Selena said, “When we decided to do this, it’s because I want there to be more friendships like this. … I hope what the takeaway from this as well is that we just want — I want to be an example of friendship and what it can look like, and the importance.”