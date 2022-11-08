Pique denied Barcelona farewell after heartbreaking ref decision

“I love Barca. That’s why I consider it’s the right moment to go. This is not a goodbye. I was born here, I’ll die here.”

Pique had announce his retirement in a slick social media video. He told supporters: “Barcelona has given me everything. You, culers (Barcelona fans), have given me everything.

“And now that [this] kid’s dreams have come true, I want to tell you that I’ve decided that now is the time to bring this journey to its end.

“I’ve always said that there would not be any other team after Barca and that’s how it will be. I will become a regular fan. I will support the team. I will pass my love for Barcelona to my children. And you know me – sooner or later, I’ll be back.”