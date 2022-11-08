PLN Aims to Accelerate Energy Transition and ‘Protect the Environment’

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – President director of state electricity firm PLN, Darmawan Prasodjo, on Monday said the company he leads has inherently the role to accelerate the country’s energy transition. He insists that the company not only provides power – as the sole electricity provider in the country – but will also be a guardian of the environment.

“In the past, our main task was to provide electricity but in the future, our main task is to protect the environment,” said Darmawan at the COP27 forum in Egypt, on November 7.

Darmawan insists PLN would accelerate the development of new and renewable energy (EBT) and would utilize solar energy, geothermal energy, hydropower, and existing alternative renewable energy.

As in the 2021-2030 RUPTL, to accelerate the construction of new and renewable energy plants, PLN will add new renewable energy plants with a capacity of 20.9 GW, or equivalent to 51.6 percent of the total capacity.

According to Darmawan, the efforts made in facing the future of energy transition are to support decarbonization by providing green products, and renewable energy certificates, as well as developing an electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem.

“We announced our 2060 net zero emission (NZE) in Glasgow last year. Not only because of international agreements, not just due to the policies that we practice, but because we acctually care,” he said.

RIRI RAHAYU

