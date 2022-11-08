Police and family make appeal in 1982 Gold Coast murder

Police are launching a fresh public appeal for information, announcing a new reward, and releasing a digital facial image created from DNA technology to help identify a man who may have been involved in the murder of Owen Edward Crabbe on the Gold Coast in 1982.

Police Minister Mark Ryan approved the $500,000 reward following an extensive review of the investigation by the Homicide Cold Case Investigation Team.

Owen Edward Crabbe, or Eddie as he was known, was a 57-year-old Paddington man and father of one when he was murdered in his hotel room at the Beachcomber Apartments in Surfers Paradise while on a weekend away.

As part of the original investigation, a total of 70 witness statements were taken and extensive enquiries were conducted.

On Sunday May 30, 1982, Police believe Eddie either left Connexions Night Club with a man or met a man soon after leaving the club at 12:30am. Eddie and the man, who police believe is the offender, returned to room 2707 at Beachcomber Apartments where they consumed alcohol before Eddie was violently assaulted and fatally stabbed. Investigations at the time indicate the alleged offender was also severely injured in the hotel room.

Investigators from the Homicide Cold Case Investigation Team commenced a full review into the unsolved homicide investigation in 2020.

A $500,000 reward is being offered for information which leads to the apprehension and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the murder of Eddie.

Minister Ryan said in addition, an appropriate indemnity from prosecution would be considered for any accomplice, not being the person who actually committed the crime, who first gives such information.

“A $500,000 reward is now in place for information that may lead to the conviction of the person or persons responsible for the murder of Owen Edward Crabbe,” the Minister said.

“I particularly stress the importance of the matter of indemnity offered along with this reward.

“Any person who was involved in the crime but did not commit the crime who comes forward and speaks with police, is eligible for this indemnity from prosecution.

“No one should need a reason to come forward and assist police in this matter – but today, we are giving you 500,000 reasons.”

Detective Senior Sergeant Tara Kentwell of the Homicide Cold Case Investigation Team said significant forensic breakthroughs have been made in genetic genealogy to generate investigative leads.

“We are trialling an innovative investigative tool known as investigative genetic genealogy in an attempt to identify blood located at the scene that does not belong to Eddie,” Detective Senior Sergeant Kentwell said.

“We have engaged external forensic specialists to identify the likely ancestry of the alleged offender and facial characteristics through a technique called DNA phenotyping with the hopes of uncovering new leads.

“While the technology is helping investigators consider new lines of enquiry, information from the public is vital to solving this case.

“All it could take is one person who recognises the image or details to come forward, one DNA match, and this could help us identify the man and find answers for Eddie’s family.”

Blood located at the scene, believed to belong to the offender, was located on Eddie’s body and on surfaces within the apartment. A full DNA profile of this man has been generated from the blood, but at this time does not match any person currently recorded on national and international law enforcement DNA databases.

University of Newcastle forensic scientist criminologist Dr Xanthe Mallett said the results indicate the man is of North European ancestry, and notably that he likely had green/blue eyes and light brown or blonde hair.

“When you choose to upload your DNA profile and opt-in for law enforcement access, you are potentially helping police progress serious cases, such as murders and sexual assaults, as well as helping to identify unidentified deceased persons. Your DNA could help solve real crimes and provide answers to families who have lost a loved one,” Dr Mallett said.

“Law enforcement agencies worldwide can currently search two genealogy databases for defined investigative purposes – they are ‘FamilyTreeDNA’ and ‘GEDmatch’. You need to opt-in for both to allow investigators to search your records, and if everyone in the databases opted-in, I genuinely believe this case would be solved.”

More information on how a member of the public can submit their DNA profile to a genealogy database for law enforcement can be found on the websites.

Case details:

In the days prior to Eddie leaving Brisbane for his trip to the Gold Coast, Eddie told a friend he was going away with another friend named Michael. He also withdrew $665 from his bank account.

Eddie travelled by himself from Brisbane to the Gold Coast by Greyhound Bus on Friday May 28 and attended the Bird Watchers Bar at about 1.30pm. He checked into the Beachcomber Apartments at about 2.30pm, staying on level 27 in unit 2707. Upon check-in, Eddie indicated that two adults would be staying in the room.

Later that evening, between 7.00pm and 8.00pm, Eddie walked through the reception to exit the hotel and was in the company of another man. He was described as being in his early twenties and average height. He was wearing white flared jeans, a dark blue shirt with short sleeves, had unruly shoulder length wavy light brown hair and is described as scruffy. Eddie attended Flashez night club between 9.30pm and 11.30pm.

The next day, Saturday May 29, Eddie was sighted near the Day and Night Pharmacy sometime between 1.00pm and 3.00pm. Later that afternoon he attended the corner bar of the Surfers Paradise Hotel.

Between 11.30pm and 12.30am on the morning of Sunday May 30, Eddie was seen at the Connexions Night Club wearing a dark, possibly brown sports coat. This is the last reported sighting of Eddie.

Eddie was due to check out of his hotel on Sunday May 30. Cleaners attended the room later that day but did not enter the room after they saw his belongings were still there. On Monday May 31 at approximately 11.00am, hotel cleaners returned to room 2707 and located Eddie’s body.

To this day, “Michael” has not been identified and has not come forward to speak to police. The coat Eddie was last seen wearing, hotel key and money have never been located.