Prince Harry exposed for ‘revelling’ in Spare title when younger





The memoir, which has been described as a book of “raw and unflinching honesty”, is titled ‘Spare‘. Despite reportedly implying he had negative connotations with the word, the Mail’s royal editor Rebecca English’s noted that a younger Prince Harry often “revelled” in the title. Discussing the title, which host Jo Elvin said has never really been spoken in a “derogatory context”, Ms English told Palace Confidential: “When he was younger, Harry actually quite revelled in it.”

She added: “Ken Wolfe, Princess Diana’s former bodyguard recounts how, in the car once, Harry was playing up, being naughty, once and William was trying to admonish him. “Basically Harry said ‘well, it doesn’t matter, I can do what I want because basically, I’m not going to have the responsibility that you have’.” Ms English also recalled a moment when Harry was spotted appearing joyful that he was falling further down the line of succession when his elder brother, Prince William’s children were born. She said: “I remember, really distinctly, when Prince George and Princess Charlotte were born, I think it was Prince George, Harry was asked by a broadcaster how he felt about going down the pecking order. READ MORE: ‘A day they will remember!’ Royal fans heap praise on Kate’s rugby league visit to Wigan

He also felt he was “in a rush” to get “everything he wanted to done”. Ms English also stated that, as pointed out to her on social media, Princess Anne was “the spare at one point” but despite going down the line of succession over the years, Anne has “bossed it all her life” and has done “great work on behalf of the Royal Family”. Harry’s book, which will just miss out on the Christmas market, will be available worldwide in 16 languages. Details of the content remain vague but publisher Penguin Random House said the “raw, unflinching honesty” of the book will grip the public. DON’T MISS

Royal experts have suggested the Duke of Sussex will likely focus a large part of the memoir on exploring his personal experience in the aftermath of his mother’s death in 1997. Prof Pauline MacLaran of Royal Holloway, University of London, suggested Prince Harry’s memoir could be a “very personal and emotional account”. Prof MacLaran told Express.co.uk: “I expect the book will contain details of his growing up within the royal household. “This will mean revisiting his mother’s death and the lead-up to it, I imagine, with the turbulent years that preceded it – in particular, the warring relationship between Charles and Diana and how that impacted him. “It is likely to be a very personal and emotional account.” READ NEXT:

Like Loading...