Ryan Reynolds Teases Netflix’s Approach To Dragon’s Lair

It’s been more than two years since Ryan Reynolds signed on to star in a Dragon’s Lair movie for Netflix. Since then, the platform has greenlit a number of other video game adaptations, most of which have yet to materialize. But against all odds, plans to bring the classic 1983 arcade game to life are alive and well. And so is Reynolds’ excitement to finally embody its protagonist, Dirk the Daring.

Reynolds, who is also producing the film, shared an update during a recent sit-down with Collider. The actor is no stranger to Netflix exclusives. He previously appeared in 6 Underground, Red Notice, and The Adam Project. But Reynolds sounds very impressed by the risks that the streaming service is willing to take on Dragon’s Lair; which may end up being far more game-changing (no pun intended) than some fans are currently expecting.

“I can say that Netflix has approached Dragon’s Lair in a spirit of partnership that I’ve never really seen before,” said Reynolds. “They’re taking such a swing with it. How we’re approaching it and attacking it and what we’re doing with it, I think will be pretty surprising to a lot of people. In its scope I mean. And I’m not sure, but I don’t think anyone’s ever tried it before quite like this. So I’m curious to see how it’ll go. It really intersects in a unique way with technology that I’ve never been privy to in the entertainment industry. So they’re taking some kind of pretty innovative stabs at this particular IP in a way that I’m blown away with. And I’m excited that they’re as along for the ride as we are.”

The original Dragon’s Lair introduced Dirk as a clumsy, but nonetheless valiant knight. Players were tasked with saving his love interest, Princess Daphne, from the clutches of Singe the Dragon. The game later spawned an entire franchise’s worth of sequel and spinoff titles, the last of which hit consoles in 2002.

Unfortunately, Reynolds didn’t reveal when the film might start shooting, and Netflix still hasn’t announced a release date. But the flagship game’s director, Don Bluth, is producing the movie alongside original animators Gary Goldman and John Pomeroy. Roy Lee and Trevor Engelson are producing as well via Vertigo Entertainment and Underground Films, respectively. Dan and Kevin Hageman (Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark) are writing the script.

Are you excited to see what Netflix does with Dragon’s Lair? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: Collecting for Dragon’s Lair and Space Ace

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.