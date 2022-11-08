Schoolboy arrested on suspicion of murder as ‘true gentleman’ stabbed





Tributes have been paid to Gabriel Petrov Stoyanov who was stabbed to death in a brutal late night attack on November 4. Emergency Services were called to the scene following the attack on Bromley Road in Downham, Lewisham.

The Metropolitan Police said they discovered Mr Stoyanov suffering stab injuries. He was rushed to hospital but died from his injures the following day. A murder investigation was launched following Mr Stoyanov’s death leading to the arrest of the schoolboy. According to police, the attack may have been carried out by up to three perpetrators who then fled the scene on foot.

Detective Chief Inspector Kelly Allen from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command said, although the arrest was a positive development, the police still wanted to two other suspects. She said: “Today’s arrest is a positive development, but we know there were up to two further suspects involved. “Our investigation continues at pace and we have a number of ongoing lines of inquiry to attempt to identify and trace the other individuals. “I would urge anyone with information which could assist us to come forward.” READ MORE: Mum who donated her body to medical science will be dissected on TV

“We love you, Gabriel!” Another added: “This was a good man that lost his life over nothing.” One of Mr Stoyanov’s friends Elliot Jones has raised £3000 to help the murdered man’s family.

