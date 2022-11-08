SEAL Team boss speaks on Jason and Mandy’s future

The recent episode of Paramount Network’s SEAL Team saw Jason Hayes (played by David Boreanaz) rush to save his former love, interest Mandy Ellis (Jessica Paré). After their reunion, showrunne r S pencer Hudnut shared whether a wedding was on the cards for the duo.

Throughout the series, Jason and Mandy have been on and off, and their relationship came to an abrupt end before heading to leave for an Omega mission.

But when Jason returned, the team leader admitted he wanted to give things another go and although she was shocked, Mandy noticed he had changed for the better.

During the most recent episode, the couple were discussing their future, when Jason expressed concern about his future on the Bravo team after Ray Perry’s (Neil Brown Jr) departure.

However, before they could discuss it further, their brunch came to an end when Mandy was called into work.

