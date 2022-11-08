Sean Penn hands over Oscar to Zelensky as Ukraine war rages on

“When you win, bring it back to Malibu. I’ll feel much better knowing a piece of me is here.”

Zelensky was clearly very happy with the gesture, describing it as a “great honour”.

He was later seen carefully placing the golden trophy on his mantelpiece in his presidential office.

Zelensky in turn, presented Sean with a Ukrainian Order of Merit to thank him for “his sincere support and significant contribution to the popularisation of Ukraine in the world”.

Sean has won a total of two Best Actor Academy Award gongs for his performances in 2003’s Mystic River and the 2008 hit film Milk.