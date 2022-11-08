Spoiler-free hints and clues to help solve Wordle 508 on November 9

Once we get Wednesday out of the way, we’re officially counting down to the weekend. To help make hump day go by that little bit faster, there’s another fiendish Wordle puzzle for fans to solve. If you’re struggling to figure out the answer to Wordle 508 on November 9, then head to the bottom of the page for a selection of spoiler-free hints for today’s teaser. Oh, and make sure to avoid these words if you want to stand a chance.

A deceptively tricky game, Wordle tasks players with figuring out a five letter word in just six guesses.

To master Wordle and solve those puzzles, you’ll need to pay close attention to the colour of the tiles after each guess.

If the letter tile turns grey, the letter does not appear in the word you are guessing. If the tile turns yellow, the letter you guessed is in the word, just not in the correct position. If the tile turns green, the letter is in the word and in the right place.

The app keeps track of your statistics, showing the number of correct answers you’ve managed, as well as your winning streak.

If you fail to solve the puzzle, then you’ll have to wait until the next day for a new Wordle to be released. You’ll also lose your precious winning streak.

Read on for some general Wordle tips, followed by three specific clues for Wordle 508 on November 9…