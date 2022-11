Loulouslikes commented: “Stacey you make me smile so hard. This is beautiful.”

Stacey also added some text to the wall, which read: “Let Your Dreams Be Your Wings…”

The mum-of-four said about her DIY creation: “I made a thing, I’m super proud of it. So I thought I’d put it on here.

“Pampas grass from farmer Scott’s garden (love him), a couple of dried flowers, some chicken wire and a special label from my sister.”