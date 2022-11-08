Tarleton Tennis sweeps October WAC awards, has won 3 of 4 this season – Tarleton State University Athletics

STEPHENVILLE, Texas — Through the first two months of the Western Athletic Conference dishing out performance awards, Tarleton is already becoming a constant winner.



The Texans swept the October WAC awards to win their second and third recognitions of the young season out of the four total the WAC has announced so far this year. For October, Celia Vaudiau was named the Singles Player of the Month, while Elsa Boisson and Ximena Morales were named Doubles Team of the Month.



Vaudiau went 5-0 in singles play in October, going 2-0 at Midwestern State and 3-0 at the UIW Cardinal Classic to win the Singles D draw. She won the flight with victories over Angelo State’s Esther Bowers 6-0 6-1, UTRGV’s Kristyna Mamicova 6-0 6-1, and New Mexico State’s Miranda Bishard 6-1 6-1.



Boisson and Morales went 4-0 as a pair in the month, winning their lone match at Midwestern State, following up with a 3-0 performance at the UIW Cardinal Classic to win the Doubles B draw. They won the flight with victories over New Mexico State’s Bella Nguyen-Melissa Cartis 6-1, ASU’s Dianela Rodriguez-Alexandra Vishnevskaya 6-3, and ASU’s Ayda Guler-Ramitha Irrinki 6-0.



For Vaudiau, this is her third WAC weekly or monthly award over the past two seasons. Boisson won a doubles weekly WAC award last year, while Morales, a freshman, takes her first.



In September, Emma Persson was named the WAC Women’s Tennis Singles Player of the Month. Last year, the Texans won 12 WAC weekly awards, winning at least one in eight of the 14 weeks that awards were distributed.



Tarleton’s fall portion of the season is complete, with the announcement of their spring slate expected soon.



Tarleton’s 2022-23 WAC monthly honors:



September: Emma Persson, Singles

October: Celia Vaudiau , Singles; Elsa Boisson and Ximena Morales, Doubles

