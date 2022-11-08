Tennis Star Coco Gauff Follows Michael Jordan and LeBron James’ Footsteps Leaving Behind Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka

Coco Gauff has established herself as an immensely talented young prodigy in the tennis world. The 18-year-old has recently achieved a great milestone following the footsteps of NBA legend Michael Jordan and Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James. Gauff is set to become the only current female tennis player with her own signature shoe, leaving behind the 23-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams and former WTA world no. 1 Naomi Osaka.

Coco Gauff recently signed a multi-year endorsement extension deal with major footwear and apparel brand, New Balance. The multinational brand has celebrated the extension with Gauff by launching her own signature shoe Coco GC1, just like Nike did with Michael Jordan and LeBron James. Thus, the current WTA singles world no. 7 is the only active female tennis player with signature tennis shoes at such a young age.

New Balance launches Coco Gauff signature shoes

New Balance seems to have been inspired by Air Jordan and LeBron’s shoe lines by Nike. In recognition of Gauff’s raw talent, the brand has decided to introduce her own signature shoe. Gauff donned the Coco GC1 during her group stage match against Caroline Garcia during the WTA Finals where she was the youngest player in the tournament. Unfortunately, Gauff lost the game against Garcia by 6-4, 6-3.

Coco Gauff has shown unbelievable potential at a young age. She has won two WTA Tour singles and six doubles titles so far since her professional debut in 2018. The popular tennis star won her first title at the 2019 Linz Open at the age of 15. Moreover, Gauff played in the French Open finals against world no. 1 Iga Swiatek in June. She also managed to reach her first Quarter-Finals at the US Open this September.

Meanwhile, New Balance launched the Coco GC1 “All in the Family” on their official website and at select global retailers on November 3 at $170 per pair.

New Balance draws inspiration from Michael Jordan Nike

The launch of Coco Gauff’s signature shows seems to be a move out of Nike’s playbook. The multinational shoe and apparel brand signed NBA greats Michael Jordan and LeBron James when they were quite young.

Nike managed to sign Michael Jordan during his rookie season and gave him the Air Jordan shoe line, one of the most profitable ventures ever in the sneaker industry. Meanwhile, Nike signed LeBron James even before he played his first NBA game in 2003.

Thus, New Balance’s move to launch a Coco Gauf signature shoe could turn out to be a game-changing move for the major sports footwear and apparel brand.