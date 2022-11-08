Terraria update 1.4.5 gets Dead Cells crossover and release date

Terraria update 1.4.5 will bring Dead Cells to the beloved sandbox game, and also has a tentative release date and a teasing promise of crossplay, as indie game hits Hotline Miami and Slay the Spire also join the fray.

The latest Dead Cells update already confirmed a crossover with Terraria, as well as the aforementioned Hotline Miami and roguelike deck-building game Slay the Spire. Crossovers, however, flow in two directions, and you may have been wondering about new content for Terraria itself.

While we only have a slim glance at what’s coming, Terraria update 1.4.5 has been confirmed for launch in 2023, and will bring content relating to Dead Cells over to the loving pastoral sandbox, with the possibility for Terraria crossplay potentially following afterwards.

“We are revealing today that Terraria 1.4.5 — at least part of which will include Terraria x Dead Cells content — will be coming your way in 2023,” says publisher and developer Re-logic. “Work on this update will begin in earnest when the team starts work in the new year, and after all of the needed hotfixes for 1.4.4 are completed.

“What will Terraria 1.4.5 contain?,” the developer continues. “Well, you will just have to wait and see when the time comes. We hope this will help to get everyone hyped for the end of the year and what is to come in 2023 (which will also hopefully be the year of crossplay… cross your fingers)!”

Though it’s only a mere hint at the actual material we can expect, it’s confirmation that despite speculation and announcements to the contrary, updates on Terraria are still not finished. We will bring you all the latest news on Terraria 1.4.5 as it arrives.

