The Crown’s Elizabeth Debicki oozes glamour at series premiere

Elizabeth Debicki, 32, looked amazing as she attended the Season 5 premiere of The Crown at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane this evening.

The Australian actress looked phenomenal in a sleeveless black floor length Dior gown, showing off her toned arms.

The Dior dress featured a black neck feature, which fell effortlessly down her dress and appeared as a trail.

Emily, who plays Princess Diana in the upcoming series of The Crown, channeled her inner royal as she wore a look similar to the late heiress.

Princess Diana wore a similar velvet black dress in November 1987 when she accompanied her then husband King Charles to an evening function in Germany.

Elizabeth finished her look with Dior Fine Jewellery from the La Rose Dior collection, and she sported Bois de Rose bracelets, rings and earrings, as well as Rose Dior Couture earrings.