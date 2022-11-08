The Handmaid’s Tale’s Elisabeth Moss knows how series will end

During a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Yvonne refused to “ruin,” the season five finale but dropped a cryptic hint.

She teased: “All I will say is that, whatever people are expecting to happen, it’s not the thing that’s going to happen.”

With her baby Noah in her arms, Serena was able to hitchhike but it’s yet to be seen if she will face similar consequences to June.

The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 concludes Wednesday, November 8 on Hulu in the USA and is available on Amazon Prime Video in the UK.