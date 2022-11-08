The Voice Is Officially Entering the Metaverse at Decentraland—And You’re the Star

” data-gated-title=”Insider Exclusive!” data-gated-description=”Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive videos, sweepstakes, and more!” data-schema-org-metadata=”{“name”:”Justin Aaron\u0027s Personality Shines on Tevin Campbell\u0027s \u0022Can We Talk\u0022 | The Voice Knockouts 2022″,”thumbnailUrl”:”https:\/\/www.nbc.com\/sites\/nbcblog\/files\/media_mpx\/thumbnails\/mpxstatic-nbcmpx.nbcuni.com\/image\/683\/815\/Voice_S22_Thumb_2215_Justin_Aaron_AO.jpg”,”description”:”Justin Aaron performs Tevin Campbell\u0027s \u0022Can We Talk\u0022 during The Voice Knockouts.”,”duration”:”PT0H2M18S”,”width”:704,”height”:396,”embedUrl”:”https:\/\/player.theplatform.com\/p\/jujdhC\/xkaAQrhkr9IU\/select\/media\/guid\/2410887629\/NBCE830533992?autoPlay=true\u0026playAll=true\u0026fwsitesection=oneapp_desktop_computer_web_ondemand\u0026switch=HLSServiceSecure\u0026excludeSharing=true#playerurl=https%3A%2F%2Fplayer.theplatform.com%2Fp%2FjujdhC%2FxkaAQrhkr9IU%2Fselect%2Fmedia%2Fguid%2F2410887629%2FNBCE830533992%3FautoPlay%3Dtrue%26playAll%3Dtrue%26fwsitesection%3Doneapp_desktop_computer_web_ondemand”,”uploadDate”:”2022-11-07T22:00:00-0500″}” data-player-analytics=”{“adobeContentType”:”VOD Clip”,”adobeVideoPlatform”:”PC”,”mpxGuid”:”NBCE830533992″,”title”:”Justin Aaron\u0027s Personality Shines on Tevin Campbell\u0027s \u0022Can We Talk\u0022 | The Voice Knockouts 2022″,”durationInMilliseconds”:138000,”webBrandDomain”:”https:\/\/www.nbc.com”,”product”:”nbc.com”,”permalink”:”https:\/\/www.nbc.com\/nbc-insider\/the-voice-is-officially-entering-the-metaverse-at-decentraland”,”brandThe Voice Is Officially Entering the Metaverse at Decentraland—And You’re the Star”:”NBC”,”entitlement”:”free”,”series”:”The Voice”,”seasonNumber”:22,”episodeNumber”:0,”airDate”:”2022-11-07T22:00:00-05:00″,”clipCategory”:”Highlight”,”dayPart”:”Primetime”,”tmsId”:””,”genre”:”Reality and Game Show”}” data-auto-play=”true” data-gated=”false” data-continuous-play=”true” data-mpx-id=”jujdhC” data-mpx-player-id=”xkaAQrhkr9IU” data-mpx-account-id=”2410887629″ data-mpx-content-id=”NnzsPC” data-mpx-all-videos-feed-id=”nbc_all_videos” data-guid=”NBCE830533992″ data-mpx-ad-policy=”121497524″ data-fw-site-section=”oneapp_desktop_computer_web_ondemand” data-continuous-play-gated-guids=”[“NBCE830533992″,”NBCE833605538″,”NBCE831045884″,”NBCE831045947″,”NBCE832581597″,”NBCE321093762″,”NBCE194629864″,”NBCE194117849″,”NBCE194629614″,”NBCE195141590″,”NBCE195141571″,”NBCE070725806″,”NBCE083525710″,”NBCE083525716″,”NBCE083525722″,”NBCE081989759″,”NBCE660101689″,”NBCE659589910″]” data-continuous-play-ungated-guids=”[“NBCE830533992″,”NBCE833605538″,”NBCE831045884″,”NBCE831045947″,”NBCE832581597″,”NBCE321093762″,”NBCE194629864″,”NBCE194117849″,”NBCE194629614″,”NBCE195141590″,”NBCE195141571″,”NBCE070725806″,”NBCE083525710″,”NBCE083525716″,”NBCE083525722″,”NBCE081989759″,”NBCE660101689″,”NBCE659589910”]”>

If you’ve ever wanted to perform on The Voice but are too nervous to audition IRL, the 2022 Decentraland Metaverse Music Festival has you covered.

For the unfamiliar, the Decentraland Metaverse Music Festival—happening November 10-13, 2022—is a virtual music festival that launched in October 2021 with Artists like Deadmau5, Paris Hilton, and 3LAU taking the stage. And this year, The Voice is launching an experience at Decentraland that will make you the star.

If you attend the festival—save the date here—you’ll have the opportunity to participate in this virtual Voice experience. In a nutshell, it’s a Voice-themed game where fans stand in front of Metaverse Coaches and collect “notes” to the beat of a song in order to get a chair turn—and win a Voice collectible. So, in other words, you’ll have the opportunity to do a Blind Audition from the comfort of your own home. How cool is that?

Attendees will also be able to stop by the Voice set and snag selfies with current Coaches Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, Camila Cabello, John Legend, and, of course, the legendary spinning red chair.

“The Voice has always pushed boundaries starting with the first-of-its-kind Blind Auditions that empowered people to feel valued for who they are, not what they look like. Creating our first Metaverse experience with Decentraland is the logical next iteration of that global fan journey,” Justin W. Hochberg, CEO of the Virtual Brand Group, said in a press release.

To attend the 2022 Decentraland Metaverse Music Festival, pre-register at the official event listing. Also, follow the event on Twitter at #DCLMVMF22 to learn more.

As always, watch The Voice on NBC Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c and next day on Peacock.