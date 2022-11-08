This cranberry apple crisp is a delicate balance of sweet and tart

Active time:20 mins
Total time:1 hour 20 mins
Servings:8
- 4 medium apples, peeled, cored and cut into 1/2-inch dice (about 4 cups total)
- 2 1/2 cups (8 ounces) fresh or frozen cranberries, if using frozen, thawed
- 3/4 cup granulated sugar
- 1 1/3 cups quick-cooking oats (not instant)
- 1/2 cup light brown sugar, packed
- 8 tablespoons (1 stick) unsalted butter, melted and slightly cooled
- 1/2 cup walnut pieces, coarsely chopped
- Vanilla ice cream (optional)
Position a rack in the middle of the oven and preheat to 350 degrees.
In a 9-by-13-inch casserole combine the apples, cranberries and sugar and mix until the fruit is well-coated.
In a medium bowl, combine the oats, brown sugar, butter and walnuts to form a crumbly topping. Spread the topping evenly over the fruit mixture and bake for 1 hour, or until light brown and bubbly.
Let cool slightly before serving. Scoop into bowls and serve as is or with vanilla ice cream, if desired.
Calories: 362; Total Fat: 18 g; Saturated Fat: 8 g; Cholesterol: 31 mg; Sodium: 4 mg; Carbohydrates: 53 g; Dietary Fiber: 5 g; Sugar: 39 g; Protein: 3 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
From former Food staff writer Jane Black.
Tested by Jane Black; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.
