Top 10 fixed rate ISAs with high interest right now

Placing fourth and fifth, also with AERs of 4.65 are two more accounts from State Bank of India; 3 Year Cash ISA Fixed Deposit and its 5 Year Cash ISA Fixed Deposit.

The same rules apply; the accounts require a minimum deposit of £5,000, interest is applied on maturity, and partial withdrawals and transfers are not permitted.

In sixth place is Virgin Money’s 3 Year Fixed Rate Cash E-ISA (Issue 530) with an AER of 4.41 percent.

A minimum of £1 is required to open the account and interest is paid yearly.

However, any withdrawals made within the fixed rate period will be subject to a charge equivalent to 120 days’ loss of interest on the amount withdrawn.

Placing seventh is Virgin Money’s 2 Year Fixed Rate Cash E-ISA (Issue 529) with an AER of 4.36 percent.

A minimum of £1 is required to open the account and interest is paid yearly. However, any earlier withdrawals will be subject to 90 days loss of interest.

Eighth on the list is Saffron BS’ Two Year Fixed Rate Cash ISA, also with an AER of 4.35 percent.

A minimum deposit of £500 is required to open this two-year bond and interest is applied on the anniversary of the account opening.

Transfers from other providers are not allowed, and early access will be subject to a charge equivalent to 180 days of interest.