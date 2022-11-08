T&T’s environment policies under review

AHEAD of COP27, two key measures to deal and address environmental issues in T&T—the Beverage Container Bill and the effective use of the Green Fund — were still being reviewed.

It’s been 23 years since the Beverage Container Bill was laid in Parliament.

As it stands, it has been in draft form since 1999.

The bill seeks to provide for the establishment of the Beverage Container Advisory Board, a deposit and refund system for prescribed sizes of beverage containers; a regime for the collection of beverage containers to reduce their disposal into the environment, thereby alleviating the pollution problem. It would also incorporate fiscal measures to encourage the reuse and recycling of beverage containers

Minister of Planning and Development, Pennelope Beckles said the bill is receiving the attention of the Ministry of Public Utilities

“Consultations have been completed with the private sector, public sector and all other stakeholders. The previous iteration of the Beverage Container Bill is being revisited to address concerns raised during the consultations. The Ministry has just about reached the final stage of completion of the policy. And hopefully, the new Beverage Container Bill will receive the full support of the entire Parliament,” she said.

As for the Green Fund?

Despite being well capitalised, at over $7.6 billion the Green Fund is underutilised.

All private sector entities that generate revenue in T&T are required to pay a levy of 0.03 per cent on gross income to the Green Fund.

Since it became operational in 2008, the Ministry of Planning and Development—which is the line ministry for environmental matters—said that the Green Fund has contributed approximately $288,713,547.00 to supporting environmental projects within T&T.

“Understanding that the process is onerous, we are reviewing the procedures to ensure that while checks and balances are maintained, we enhance our mandate to provide financial assistance to eligible community groups and organisations, for activities related to reforestation, remediation, environmental education and public awareness of environmental issues, and conservation of the environment,” she said.

Following COP26, former Planning and Development minister Camille Robinson-Regis mandated that the Green Fund Advisory Committee review the Fund.

After being in abeyance for about nine months, a new committee was appointed on January 20, 2022 chaired by Camille Mohan Cayenne. The other members of the committee are Steve Jordan, Carlton Roberts, Maurisa Pierre, Kelli Danglad, Joel Roper, Michelle Davis, Eula Rogers and Jeremy Ramroop.

Robinson-Regis had said one of the first acts, based on the goals of COP26 is “a review of the Green Fund with the new board regarding the current stipulations for approval and ensuring that recipients’ objectives are clearly aligned”.

COP27

If the United Nations’ Congress of Parties (COP26) in Glasgow 2021 was pivotal, COP27 which is underway in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt is the accelerator.

Beckles, who heads the T&T delegation, described the climate change threat to the region as existential.

“The impacts of climate change as we are now experiencing them, are becoming even more startling; small island states like Trinidad and Tobago are facing the brunt of climate impacts and with the current levels of global warming, we are set to see an increase in global average temperatures of about 3 to 4 degrees Celsius by the end of the Century. At this level of warming, life on Earth will be very challenging. We want to see a closing of the ambition gap to shift the world onto a 1.5 degree C warming trajectory. Even as we are in the midst of a global economic, energy and food crisis we cannot forget that a failure to act urgently on climate change risks intensifying such crises and constitutes an abdication of the responsibility we have to preserve our environment for future generations,” she said.

“Climate change remains the singular environmental issue in the 21st century that poses an existential threat to small island developing states such as Trinidad and Tobago, and I dare say to humankind, if it is not comprehensively and urgently addressed. The complexities of the issues involved are enormous, ranging from those that are environmental, to the economic, and the political,” she told the Express Business in an interview last week.

She observed that in addition to her responsibility for the environment she is also responsible for oversight of climate change matters for T&T and is chair of the ministerial committee to coordinate the execution of the Implementation Plan for the Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) of Trinidad and Tobago to the Paris Agreement (2017-2030).

Going into COP27, she identified some of the outcomes she would like to see coming out of the discussions:

1) Increased recognition of the need for urgent and ambitious action to reduce emissions by all countries;

2) The need for the provision of ramped-up climate finance to developing countries, in particular small island developing states, to address climate change, including for adaptation, and mitigation;

3) The establishment of a dedicated global fund for addressing climate change, namely the Green Climate Fund;

4) The global recognition of the issue of permanent loss and damage where adaptation is no longer possible, and the need to address this issue meaningfully;

5) The recognition of the need to transition to sustainable energy away from fossil fuels;

6) The increasing recognition of climate justice and human rights;

7) The involvement of the private sector, including energy companies, to engage in the energy transition;

8) The development of bilateral and multilateral initiatives outside of the formal climate negotiations, which will help to take action and address climate change.

Trinidad and Tobago will be represented at the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change’s (UNFCCC) 27th Conference of the Parties on Climate Change, COP27, in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt during the period November 6th – November 18th, 2022.

COP27 supports Sustainable Development Goal 13, SDG13, Climate Action and Theme 5 of Trinidad and Tobago’s National Development Strategy, “Placing the environment at the centre of social and economic development”.

Kishan Kumarsingh, Head MEAU – Environmental Policy Planning Division will lead Government's technical negotiations supported by Danielle Sookram- Research Analyst, MEAU. Other representatives will hail from the Tobago House of Assembly and other institutions.

Kishan Kumarsingh, Head MEAU – Environmental Policy Planning Division will lead Government’s technical negotiations supported by Danielle Sookram- Research Analyst, MEAU. Other representatives will hail from the Tobago House of Assembly and other institutions.

Post COP26

But what exactly has T&T achieved coming out of COP26?

Beckles identified the following:

1. Establishing a national climate change policy to guide climate action, which is now being updated to include the provisions of the Paris Agreement and the decisions taken regarding implementation of those provisions, as the national climate agenda is guided by international climate policy;

2. A carbon reduction strategy for Trinidad and Tobago, from which the Nationally Determined Contribution under the Paris Agreement was derived;

3. Conducting studies on vulnerability to climate change including a capacity assessment for climate risks;

4. Developing detailed inventories of greenhouse gas emissions and identified intervention measures to reduce these emissions;

5. A functional measurement, reporting and verification (MRV) system for greenhouse gas emissions, being managed by the Environmental Management Authority. Beckles said she hoped to take a note to Cabinet soon to formalise this system into the legislative framework to make greenhouse gas reporting and mitigation actions mandatory. She said she expects to get the relevant technical drafting instructions from the EMA soon, to set this in motion;

6. Developing an implementation plan, and a financial investment plan for the Nationally Determined Contribution;

7. A just transition-of-the-workforce policy to address issues not only related to retooling, re-schooling and reskilling the workforce in preparation for the inevitable energy transition, but to also address the displacement of livelihoods affected by the impacts of climate change;

8. A national adaptation plan which details strategies and actions in relevant vulnerable sectors to increase resiliency and integrate climate change in the national development process;

9. Developing a long-term strategy for reducing greenhouse gas emissions to 2050;

10. Engaging, and continuing to engage with the Green Fund for financing various climate action;

11. A draft e-mobility policy to catalyse the penetration of electric vehicles in the transportation mix. The finalisation of the policy is currently underway after conducting some analyses to determine technical barriers and ways to overcome them. We are currently collaborating with the University of Trinidad and Tobago to develop certification for the servicing and maintenance of electric vehicles. This is part of the retooling and reskilling that is necessary so that mechanics can be brought to a level of competency and remain employed in keeping with the principle of no-one-left-behind;

12. A certification programme for conducting greenhouse gas inventories, which is currently being rolled out by the Open Campus of the University of the West Indies. This is part of the capacity development required for the energy transition.

“We are implementing a holistic plan, involving our State institutions such as the EMA, IMA, including ministries of government and the Environmental Policy and Planning Division of the Ministry of Planning and Development, and also working with civil society and private sector organisations to ensure environmental sustainability.

“The goals, policy framework and strategic areas of our plan are stated in Trinidad and Tobago’s National Development Strategy, Vision 2030, which espouses a theme of ‘Placing the Environment at the Centre of Social and Economic Development’. Our actions are also supported by the National Environmental Policy of Trinidad and Tobago.

“ In a nutshell, the Government identifies within its primary responsibility to judiciously manage the interactions between its citizens and the environment; the aim of safeguarding human health, peace, prosperity and social justice, while yielding optimum sustainable benefits for present and future generations through legislative review, the establishment of policy, data-driven action and research, and increased enforcement. Everything we do regarding the environment is guided by this, so as to ensure the sustainable use and conservation of our environmental resources,” she said.