U.S. confirms it held talks with Kremlin over nuclear threat; Russians being pushed back in parts of Ukraine

Russia has started constructing defensive structures around the occupied southern Ukrainian city of Mariupol, according to Britain’s Ministry of Defense.

Two plants are producing concrete pyramidal anti-tank structures, known as “dragon’s teeth,” for this purpose, it said in an intelligence update Tuesday.

“Dragon’s teeth have likely been installed between Mariupol and Nikolske village; and from northern Mariupol to Staryi Krym village,” the ministry said. Mariupol is a key part of Russia’s “land bridge” from Russia to Crimea, a key logistics line of communication, and was heavily fought over in the early months of the war.

Russian troops eventually occupied the whole of the city following a siege of a Ukrainian stronghold in the city’s Azovstal steel works.