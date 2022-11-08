Ukraine: Putin ‘could be confronted by world leaders at G20 summit’

Cop27: UN secretary Guterres’s opening speech on fossil fuel and Ukraine war
The UK, backed by western allies, could use the upcoming G20 summit to “confront” Russian president Vladimir Putin over his war in Ukraine, No 10 said.
Earlier on Tuesday, it was suggested Mr Putin will join next week’s leaders’ summit “if the situation is possible” by his Indonesian counterpart, who said the Russian president could attend virtually instead.
Rishi Sunak’s official spokesman said: “The prime minister is of the view that it would be right that collectively with our allies we confront any Russian official … who attends the G20 about their ongoing illegal war and use the same messages we have been using in one voice for so many months now.”
It comes after an advisor to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky refused to enter negotiations with Mr Putin as “it would mean giving up”, which he said was a “gift” Ukraine would never give Russia’s president.
“We have no choice. Russia has invaded us with mobile crematoria and half a million body bags. If we stop defending ourselves, we will cease to exist. Literally. Physically. We will continue to fight even if we are stabbed in the back,” Mykhailo Podolyak said.
Italy open to supplying air defence systems to Ukraine
The Italian government is preparing a new arms package for Ukraine including air defence systems, a governing coalition official said.
Western nations have been delivering more air defence hardware to Ukraine since President Zelensky last month asked the leaders of the G nations for help to stop Russian missiles raining down on Ukrainian cities.
The Italian coalition official, who declined to be named, said Rome was ready to provide Ukraine with a variety of air-defence systems, including the medium-range Franco-Italian SAMP/T and Italian Aspide, as well as portable Stinger missiles.
However, it remains unclear how many of these it could offer or when any shipment might be delivered, the official said.
Italian Defence Minister Guido Crosetto spoke by phone on Monday with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and pledged to support Ukraine against Russia‘s invasion for “as long as necessary”, a statement said.
Aisha Rimi8 November 2022 18:04
Germany will provide €7.6m to search for Ukrainians gone missing during the war
Germany has allocated €7.6m to the International Commission on Missing Persons to search for Ukrainians who have gone missing amid Russia’s invasion.
“Germany allocates €7.6 million to the International Commission on Missing Persons’ project to help Ukraine find persons who have gone missing amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Training of Ukrainian forensic experts and investigators is also planned,” the Embassy of Germany in Ukraine posted on Twitter.
A special hotline has received more than 30,000 calls since May, said Oleh Kotenko, Commissioner on Persons Gone Missing under Special Circumstances.
Aisha Rimi8 November 2022 17:28
Zelensky says climate policy impossible without peace
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has distracted world governments from efforts to combat climate change, Ukrainian President Zelensky said in a video message played at the COP27 climate conference in Egypt on Tuesday.
“There can be no effective climate policy without the peace,” he said.
Aisha Rimi8 November 2022 16:52
Ukraine ‘hopes to expand grain deal to include more ports and goods’
Ukraine wants the Black Sea grain export deal expanded to include more ports and goods, and hopes a decision to extend the agreement for at least a year will be taken next week, Ukraine‘s deputy infrastructure minister said on Tuesday.
“(We) are already very late (giving) clear information to the market about the extension (of the agreement),” Yuriy Vaskov, the deputy minister, told Reuters in an interview.
“We hope that no later than next week from our partners Turkey and the UN we will have an understanding and the whole market will also have a clear signal about the further functioning and continuation of the initiative,” he said.
Emily Atkinson8 November 2022 16:00
Drafted Russian soldiers in Ukraine ‘digging trenches with their bare hands’
Relatives of drafted Russian soldiers sent to fight in the war against Ukraine have said that the mobilised troops are suffering huge casualties and were not given weapons.
The sister of a Russian soldier said that her brother was drafted into the Russian military on 16 October. The troops were brought to the Luhansk region on 1 November, after which they were posted immediately on the frontlines. She said her brother Alexander was told to dig trenches for himself, reported Business Insider.
“The commanders said that you are meat, they brought you here for this, they will kill you all anyway. They gave them one sapper shovel for 30 people and told them to dig trenches for themselves,” the woman said, recounting what her brother told her, in an interview with TV Rain, a Russian-language independent television channel.
Emily Atkinson8 November 2022 15:35
No need to evacuate cities on front line of Russia conflict, says Ukraine PM
Ukraine’s prime minister Denys Shmyal belives there is no need at present to evacuate Kyiv or any other urban settlements on the front line of Russia’s war on Ukraine.
He made his comments at a cabinet meeting following Russian attacks on Ukraine‘s critical infrastructure, and after the mayor of Kyiv told residents to consider everything including a worst-case scenario where the capital loses power and water completely.
“Right now, the situation is far from (needing to) announce an evacuation,” Shmyhal said.
“We must say that to announce the evacuation of any city not near the front lines, especially the capital, would not make any sense at present.”
Emily Atkinson8 November 2022 15:14
Russia ‘undecided over extending Black Sea grain deal’
Russia’s deputy foreign minister Andrey Rudenko has said that the Kremlin has not yet decided whether to extend its agreement with Turkey and the UN over the Black Sea Grain Initiative.
The agreement, which Russia and Ukraine signed separately, is set to expire on 19 November.
“We still have time. We are looking at how this deal is being implemented following the restoration of our participation,” Rudenko said.
“We are very dissatisfied with how the Russian part is being implemented, where the UN has taken responsibility for solving problems.”
Emily Atkinson8 November 2022 14:55
Putin ‘could be confronted by world leaders at G20 summit’
Emily Atkinson8 November 2022 14:30
Zelensky proposes extending martial law for further 90 days
President Volodymyr Zelensky has proposed extending marital law in Ukraine for a further 90 days, according to reports.
Ukraine’s leader has submitted a draft bill to the country’s parliament set to prolong martial law until 19 February, reports The Kyiv Independent.
Martial law was first imposed in Ukraine on 24 February, the day Russian launched its invasion. It has since extended the decree twice, once for 30 days and again for 90 days.
Emily Atkinson8 November 2022 14:15
Ukraine’s Zelensky open to ‘genuine’ peace talks with Russia, but not with Vladimir Putin
President Volodymyr Zelensky has said he is open to “genuine” talks with Russia, but that negotiations must be focused on restoring Ukraine’s borders.
In his nightly video address, the Ukrainian president also demanded that Kyiv be compensated for Russia’s brutal attacks, which have recently turned to targeting critical infrastructure; that Moscow punish those responsible for war crimes; and that assurances be given that an invasion of Ukraine of this kind “won’t happen again”.
Ukraine’s leader said his demands constitute an offer of “real peace negotiations”, the conditions for which he claimed to have put to Russia “numerous times”, also claiming that Moscow had retaliated with “crazy” responses, including “terrorist attacks, shellings or blackmail”.
Read our report in full here:
Emily Atkinson8 November 2022 13:51
