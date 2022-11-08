Ukraine: Putin ‘could be confronted by world leaders at G20 summit’

Cop27: UN secretary Guterres’s opening speech on fossil fuel and Ukraine war

The UK, backed by western allies, could use the upcoming G20 summit to “confront” Russian president Vladimir Putin over his war in Ukraine, No 10 said.

Earlier on Tuesday, it was suggested Mr Putin will join next week’s leaders’ summit “if the situation is possible” by his Indonesian counterpart, who said the Russian president could attend virtually instead.

Rishi Sunak’s official spokesman said: “The prime minister is of the view that it would be right that collectively with our allies we confront any Russian official … who attends the G20 about their ongoing illegal war and use the same messages we have been using in one voice for so many months now.”

It comes after an advisor to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky refused to enter negotiations with Mr Putin as “it would mean giving up”, which he said was a “gift” Ukraine would never give Russia’s president.

“We have no choice. Russia has invaded us with mobile crematoria and half a million body bags. If we stop defending ourselves, we will cease to exist. Literally. Physically. We will continue to fight even if we are stabbed in the back,” Mykhailo Podolyak said.