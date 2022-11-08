Unilever teams with Exarta as it steps into the metaverse — Retail Technology Innovation Hub

“We are excited to launch this avatar-based premium styling experience. It will enable women to own their style and engage with a community of TRESsetters in real-time with just a few clicks,” say Humza Mahfooz and Zoha Akhtar, Brand team, TRESemmé, Unilever Pakistan.

“It’s been amazing working with the TRESemmé team in creating this experience,” says Rashid Ali, CEO and Co-Founder, Exarta.

“Unilever have a global footprint in the FMCG market and to see such an organisation focused on delivering groundbreaking Web3 experiences for their consumers is refreshing. We look forward to working on many more projects with them.”

Coach

Coach has unveiled its first virtual shopping destination, with a focus on the holiday season.

Inspired by a vintage Coach store, the immersive experience allows guests to move throughout themed rooms, shop the holiday collection and play a game with Rexy, the house’s mascot, to unlock special prizes.

Additionally, visitors will have the opportunity to shop via livestream videos alongside friends and influencers.

The virtual store, which is powered by Obsess, will feature Coach styles including the Tabby and Rogue, along with a dedicated section for holiday party bags and new giftable items, and a special collection featuring Rexy.