Universal Credit and other benefits could be paid early next month

Child Benefit will be paid on December 23, instead of being paid on December 26 and 27.

While the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has yet to confirm changes to payment dates over the festive fortnight for state pension and benefits including Universal Credit, Personal Independence Payment (PIP) or Attendance Allowance, it’s just a matter of time before they do so.

The most likely scenario will be that Universal Credit amounts, which are fixed to the same date each month, normally due on December 24, 25, 26 or 27 would instead be paid on Friday December 23.

Universal Credit payments due to be paid on December 31, 2022, or January 1 or 2, 2023 will also most likely arrive on December 30, 2022.

