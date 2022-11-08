Web3 AI Company Altered State Machine Teams Up with FIFA to Launch

Quick take:

Players can participate in a game where they predicting the real-world FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 matches.

They can also unlock four collectibles that will become their “smart players” in the FIFA World Cup AI League.

The League comes with a 10-week prediction component that is built to complement the real-time world cup tournament.

Web3 AI company, Altered State Machine, today announced a partnership with FIFA to launch a “smart football” game experience called AI LEAGUE: FIFA WORLD CUP QATAR 2022 EDITION, ahead of the real-life FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Altered State Machine connects AI to metaverse and gaming characters.

For the game, which begins with a prediction challenge on Nov 20, Altered State Machine will introduce AI characters to the casual gaming audience. The announcement comes amid FIFA’s commitment to developing new football gaming titles for fans.

FIFA will work with Altered State Machine under the Futureverse ecosystem, to create an exciting new online gaming experience for football fans. In the AI-driven football game, players can build their own teams and compete against others, allowing mainstream football fans to take their first steps in the metaverse with AI.

“The launch of our FIFA World Cup AI league is an exciting step towards our mission to lead casual gamers into the world of AI gaming in the metaverse, and we are honored to be building the first Web3 game with FIFA,” says Aaron McDonald, co-founder of Altered State Machine. He continues, “We look forward to bringing the world’s most popular sport into the metaverse.”

The FIFA WORLD CUP AI LEAGUE 10-week prediction component is built to complement the real-time world cup tournament, with an AI-powered game to follow. At launch, players can predict the real-world FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 matches where they can climb the leaderboard and win digital and physical prizes.

By participating in the prediction game, gamers will unlock four unique collectibles that will become their AI smart players in The FIFA WORLD CUP AI LEAGUE and can compete against other AI players.

Interested players can visit www.FIFAworldcupaileague.com to learn more about the prediction game, which officially begins on Nov 20 on the day of the first game of the FIFA World Cup.

The launch of the AI-driven game marks another step for FIFA in expanding its Web3 strategy. In September, FIFA launched its NFT platform, FIFA+ Collect, allowing football fans to allow own and collect FIFA World Cup moments. The football governing association teamed up with Algorand in May for a sponsorship and technical partnership deal. In this partnership, Algorand will become the official blockchain of FIFA, and will power FIFA Collect+.

Sign up to the world’s biggest crypto exchange Binance to buy and sell cryptocurrencies.

Stay up to date: