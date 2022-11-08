Whopping 60% of readers pick Bounty as their No 1 Celebrations sweet





A staggering 60 percent of Express.co.uk readers picked the Bounty bar as their favourite Celebrations chocolate. It comes after Mars Wrigley announced it would be removing the coconut-based sweet from some of its tubs. A survey carried out by the chocolate manufacturer found that almost 40 percent of people hate the chocolate.

Last year, the brand made the surprising move to allow shoppers to return unwanted Bounties. It asked 2,000 people aged between 18 and 65, and found that 18 percent would feel irritated to find only Bounty bars left in a tub, while 58 percent thought it would lead to a family argument. However, according to the survey, some 18 percent of people still rated it as their favourite chocolate. Now, a limited run of “No Bounty” tubs will go on sale at 40 Tesco stores in the run-up to Christmas.

Express.co.uk readers will likely be furious with the move, as 60 percent of them voted Bounty as their favourite among the eight choices included in the selection. In a poll that ran from Friday, 4 November to Tuesday, 8 November, we asked readers what their favourite Celebrations chocolate was. A total of 614 people responded, with Bounty coming in top, followed by Maltesers, then Snickers, Galaxy Caramel and Galaxy chocolate bar. The rest petered off with few votes. JUST IN: Pensioners left ‘freezing in dingy hotel room’ on their dream holiday

Username russellsprout was furious with the news that Bounty was being removed, and commented: “So they are saying whole households don’t like the bounty ones. “Must cost them more money to make the coconut ones as I don’t believe the reason they are saying. Going to email them and tell them what they can do with their tubs of 15 chocolates.” And username galileo said: “Getting rid of the Bounty sweets is madness. They’re the only ones I like!” Finally, username Tatiana urged Mars Wrigley to reconsider: “Get rid of the twix. It’s a biscuit. Leave my bounty alone. Thank you.”

