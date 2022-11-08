YELLOWSTONE Season 6 is Being Written and it Might Bring The Series To an End — GeekTyrant

Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone is one of my favorite shows to watch right now. It’s just such an all-around great story filled with fascinating characters. I’d be happy to see this series continue for a few more years, but it sounds like Sheridan may be looking to close it out with Season 6.

As Yellowstone Season 5 is close to being released, actor Cole Hauser, who plays badass rancher Rip Wheeler, confirmed that Season 6 is currently being written, telling People that Season 5 is “not the last season.” Season 6 hasn’t been announced yet, but an executive told the outlet that Sheridan was hard at work writing the next season.

Of course, Paramount is going to renew the series for Season 6! This is their highest-rated, most popular show! As for Season 6 bringing the story to an end, Sheridan previously said, “I know how it ends. I’m writing to that ending. There’s only so much hovering one can do before the story starts to lose its locomotion; you can’t put it in neutral just because it’s successful.”

He didn’t mention a number of seasons, but he did say: “It will go as many years as it takes for me to tell the story, but you’re not going to see nine seasons of it. No way. You can’t walk in circles, waiting to get there, because the show will stagnate. So, you have to keep moving forward, and there have to be consequences in the world, and there has to be an evolution toward a conclusion. Can that be another two seasons beyond this? It could.”

After he said that, the interviewer responded with, “Six seasons, then,” before moving on to the next question, and Sheridan didn’t object to that. So, six seasons might just be what we get! We’ll have to wait and see. I would certainly like to see more seasons, but I also want the show to be the best it can be and if that means closing it out after six seasons, so be it.

Yellowstone is a drama series that follows the Dutton family, led by patriarch John Dutton (Costner). The Duttons control the largest contiguous ranch in the U.S. and must contend with constant attacks by land developers, clashes with an Indian reservation and conflict with America’s first national park.

The series also stars Kevin Costner, Kelly Reilly, Luke Grimes, Kelsey Asbille, Gil Birmingham, Wes Bentley, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Josh Lucas, Finn Little, and Ryan Birmingham.

Yellowstone is set to return for its fifth season on the Paramount Network beginning November 13th, 2022.