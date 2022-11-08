Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser supported over ‘awe-inspiring’ post

They joked: “Now I need to swing by #10 and see what they know about season five!”

Cole may well have let some secrets slip during his time in New York, but his Instagram post wasn’t giving away any clues.

In the meantime, Yellowstone’s millions of other fans will just have to wait for the premiere this Sunday to find out what’s coming next for Rip and the Duttons.

Yellowstone season 5 premieres Sunday, November 13 on The Paramount Network in the USA and the following Monday on Paramount+ in the UK.