10 Best Games Like Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

The Call of Duty franchise can always be counted on to be at the forefront of FPS gaming, and its latest title, Modern Warfare II, once again proves the series’ dominance. With advanced and exciting tactical gameplay, MW2 is another in a long line of excellent and realistic shooter games.





From multiplayer games like Counter-Strike: Global Offensiveto sci-fi epics like Titanfall 2, the first-person shooter genre has been the heart of gaming for decades. Though plenty of titles bring action and fast-paced gameplay, only the very best can hold a candle to the latest CoD masterpiece.

Ready Or Not (2021)

Though the game is still in early access since its release in late 2021, Ready or Not is already proving to be a fascinating new development in tactical gaming. Aiming for realism above all else, the game casts the player as a member of a tactical SWAT squad that neutralizes active crime situations.

Like Modern Warfare II, the realism aspect of the game is what makes it so appealing. While it is more limited in gameplay modes and online options, Ready or Not is a perfect choice for gamers who strive for the more realistic aspects of new CoD games and similar FPS titles.

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege (2015)

Continuing to build on the success of the Rainbow Six franchise, the multiplayer title Siege expanded the horizons of the popular tactical series. Eschewing a story mode, the game pits online players against each other in tactical situations that involve tasks like hostage extraction and bomb diffusion.

Though it isn’t often ranked among the best Tom Clancy games, Siege still tried to blaze its own path and had a strong online community for several years. MW2 fans will enjoy the game’s hyper-realistic tone, and the variety of tactical scenarios keeps the game exciting even after hours of playing.

Insurgency: Sandstorm (2018)

Sharing its setting and basic story setup with MW2, Insurgency: Sandstorm is a much more cut-and-dry take on a modern military-based FPS. Set in an unnamed region of the Middle East, the game pits various Western military groups against insurgency cells in fast-paced tactical combat.

Though users were disappointed that the game didn’t have a campaign, the online gameplay was still strong enough to make up for what it lacked. With 9 modes to choose from, the variety of objectives goes way beyond the usual run-and-gun monotony of online gaming. Even though it didn’t spawn from a popular franchise like CoD, the console version of the game was one of the best war-based games of 2021.

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered (2016)

The original Modern Warfare was one of the most popular titles in the CoD library, and the 2016 remaster aimed to recapture the vibe with modern technology. Breaking from tradition by being set in the modern day, Modern Warfare presented an epic campaign and online modes that put an emphasis on tactical combat.

With enhanced graphics over the original, the remastered game is a perfect next step for new CoD fans because it hearkens back to the franchise’s simpler roots. While it isn’t as complex as MW2, the streamlined gameplay and enhanced graphics are appealing to any breed of FPS gamer.

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (2012)

Despite being a decade old, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive is a multiplayer title with an active community that is still growing. The online-only game pits terrorists against counter-terrorists in a variety of game modes that range in complexity from capture-the-flag style maps to all-out assault.

Still popular in the e-sports scene, the game has only gotten more popular since going to the free-to-play model, and it is the perfect game for MW2 fans to hone their skills. While it was heavily criticized for its overemphasis on microtransactions, the game can still be a fun experience without having to spend too much money.

Call Of Duty: Black Ops II (2012)

Often remembered as one of the best Call of Duty games of all time, Call of Duty: Black Ops II is a must-play for the newly initiated in the CoD fandom. Set in the ’80s and the 2020s, the player must stop the beginning of a second Cold War which could decimate the world.

Much more speculative than the usual CoD games, Black Ops II is about what could happen and not what has or is currently happening in the world. The game was the first to feature a branching storyline, and each choice that the player makes has ramifications on things going forward. While its online play was nothing compared to MW2‘s, the campaign alone is worth the price of admission.

Crysis 2 (2011)

Unlike MW2 which is based on a realistic present-day, Crysis 2 presented a more science fiction-based FPS setting. Equipped with a nanosuit, the player must battle the evil alien Ceph on the ravaged streets of NYC, while also trying to get to the bottom of an organization that may help them fight back the alien menace.

The game’s urban environment is its strongest asset, and fighting among the ruins of the city is an exhilarating experience. Unlike most games made in the last few years, the emphasis was put on the campaign, and it is one of the most well-written FPS titles of all time. On top of that, the brilliant score and sound design help to immerse the player in the world of the game like never before.

Halo Infinite (2021)

If ever there was an FPS franchise that could give CoD a run for its money, it would be the ever-popular Halo series. Its latest release, Halo Infinite is a modern continuation of the classic games and features a rich campaign as well as a more diverse online gaming experience than the franchise had provided before.

Online modes include the classic capture-the-flag and team objectives, and all the familiar weaponry and vehicles from the franchise are available to use. Proving that less is more when it comes to an exciting FPS experience, Halo Infinite takes advantage of modern technology but doesn’t lose the simple charm that made its predecessors so great.

Battlefield: Bad Company 2 (2010)

Like the much newer MW2, the classic FPS game Battlefield: Bad Company 2 is based on modern conflict, and the game’s environments were ultra-realistic for the time. Though the game featured a rich campaign mode, it was the online competition that made it ahead of its time for 2010.

With a variety of different objective modes to choose from, the game is based on a class system where each class fulfills a certain military role. Skills and objects were awarded from experience points as opposed to microtransactions, and the competition level online was quite fierce. Even though it is over a decade old, Bad Company 2 still rivals modern titles in its complexity and overall quality of its experience.

Titanfall 2 (2016)

Ironically, it was the release of a new Call of Duty game that stole Titanfall 2‘s thunder and caused it to underperform, but despite the lack of sales, the game was a critical darling. Set in a sci-fi universe, the player takes control of a man who uses mech-suits to fight off an evil military corporation.

Like the original game, the campaign mode was praised for its well-written story and exciting gameplay, but it was the online aspects that made Titanfall 2 what it was. Whether in the mech suit or out, the gameplay was engaging and intuitive, and the variety of combat situations rivaled even games like MW2 in their complexity.

