10 Hidden Details Redditors Found In DCEU Movies

But the DCEU has always been full of hidden details that only the most hardcore of fans could spot, and Redditors have pointed out tons of them. Between Arthur Curry’s presence being five years before his movie and Harley’s jewelry in Birds of Prey, Redditors have an eye for detail.

Aquaman Was In Man Of Steel

In the first act of Man of Steel, there’s a disaster on the oil rig where Clark is working. It goes without explanation and viewers just accept it, but a deleted user has noted that it was the first reference to Aquaman in the DCEU. The Redditor explains, “It was Aquaman who sabotaged that rig. I like to think that Aquaman has had it with the continued pollution of the oceans and has started taking a stand.”

The user also mentions that Clark was saved by Aquaman, as he’s floating in the water surrounded by whales, and in the next scene, he’s on shore. While fans complain that Warner Bros. doesn’t plan ahead, this was putting everything in place five years before Aquaman‘s release. And it did so in such a refreshingly subtle way, as opposed to a new character simply showing up in a post-credits scene.

Harley’s “Bruce” Necklace In Birds Of Prey

Birds of Prey is totally underrated, and the only reason it bombed at the box office was that it was released just as COVID-19 broke out, which could never have been predicted. Whether it’s the surprisingly colorful depiction of Gotham or the eccentric Black Mask, the movie deserves more praise than it gets, and there are some neat references that Redditors picked up on too.

Leos-rdt noticed “Harley’s necklace has a dog collar with ‘Bruce’ on it too.” This is a cheeky reference to Batman, but Harley doesn’t know it. Bruce is the name of Harley’s pet Hyena, who she named after “that hunky Wayne guy.” The hidden reference is so great because, while Harley would kill to find out Batman’s identity, she doesn’t know that the vigilante’s real name has been scrawled across her neck the whole time.

John Ostrander’s Cameo In The Suicide Squad

While John Ostrander didn’t create the Suicide Squad, he created everything they’re known for, wrote all of the major story arcs, and created the darkly comedic tone associated with the team. Ostrander doesn’t exactly have the fame that Stan Lee does, and hardly any fans of the DCEU would know who the comic book writer is. However, TheGodDMBatman picked up on his cameo in the 2021 movie.

The Redditor comments, “With all this continued controversy over the Big Two’s treatment of comic book creators, it’s nice to see that Ostrander is given a cameo (and it’s not just as himself, it’s as Dr. Fitzgibbon).” The user is referring to how Marvel Studios and DC underpay comic creators for their material. But Ostrander got the credit (and cameo) he deserves.

The Many Sevens In Shazam!

Shazam! is the best family-friendly superhero movie, as it’s directly influenced by beloved ’80s comedies like Big. But it’s also full of hidden Easter eggs for longtime fans as well. Visijared specifically picked up on the constant appearance of the number seven, which refers to the seven realms of magic in Shazam!

The Redditor mentions, “Central to the plot of the film is the seven symbols of the wizards being repeated seven times.” The number and multiples of the number (such as 49) appear all over the movie, not to mention the secondary villains, the Seven Deadly Sins. And though nobody will know how purposeful this is, Shazam! is the seventh movie in the DCEU too.

The Annabelle Doll In Aquaman

M._o_s_e_schrute picked up on one of the strangest hidden things in the DCEU. One hidden prop in Aquaman isn’t a reference to any DC comic book or previous movie in the DCEU, but a reference to a horror franchise. The Annabelle doll can be found at the very bottom of the sea, and it’s still terrifying, as viewers need to squint to properly see the creepy toy.

Maybe the DC Extended Universe is even bigger than fans thought it was and that it includes the whole Annabelle and Conjuring universe. Or, more realistically, it could simply be that Aquaman director James Wan, who also produced the horror movie, threw it in there as a fun Easter egg.

Ace Chemicals In Batman V Superman: Dawn Of Justice

TwizzlerW007 revealed that Ace Chemicals can be seen in the background of a shot in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. And that’s only thanks to the film now being available to watch on HBO Max in the IMAX aspect ratio.

The building featured in the film is hardly surprising given that part of the superhero team-up movie is set in Gotham. But Ace Chemicals has no part of the story and the DCEU’s Joker had yet to be introduced when Dawn of Justice was released, not to mention that the building is far in the background of a long shot. It’s a secret hint at what was to follow in the universe, and while it didn’t exactly pay off in the way fans hoped in Suicide Squad, it’s still a great hidden detail in the 2016 movie.

Zack Snyder In Wonder Woman

The DCEU was also named the “SnyderVerse” by many because of director Zack Snyder’s heavy involvement with every project and building the universe, and he even had a cameo in Wonder Woman. However, though fans knew he had a cameo leading up to the movie’s release, it was a long time before they finally found it.

As fans struggled to find it after dissecting every frame of the film, Snyder was finally spotted by Lopezjessy. Snyder plays a soldier during World War I and he’s so far in the background that it might be the subtlest and most hidden cameo ever.

Wonder Woman 1984 References Black Adam

Though Wonder Woman 1984 isn’t the most well-received movie in the world, it still achieves some subtle world-building that only a few fans clocked onto. Black Adam had been in development hell for decades, but it has finally seen the light of day and even become a huge hit at the box office. However, there were references to the antihero in the DCEU long before the newly released movie.

Thesagacounts suggests, “the Egypt scene was to foreshadow Bialya.” The fictional Middle Eastern country is where Black Adam slaughtered thousands in a military base, and given that the antihero’s solo movie followed two years later, it’s hardly a coincidence.

Uncle Ben In Zack Snyder’s Justice League

Zack Snyder’s Justice League is four hours long, and in that time, the filmmaker packs in not only tons of DC references, but Marvel references too. Dondonzino spotted Ben Parker’s name on a Metropolis memorial monument when the Flash is fighting Superman.

It’d be fascinating to see Snyder direct an MCU movie, and though that’ll probably never happen because of Snyder’s darker sensibilities, fans at least know which Marvel hero he’d like to get his hands on. However, hilariously enough, if there’s one thing Spider-Man fans are sick of, it’s the constant depiction of Uncle Ben’s death, and now they have to deal with it in non-Marvel movies too.

Watchmen Are In The DCEU

This deleted user discovered that on a wall in Batman v Superman when the two titular characters are fighting, a Latin phrase reads, “Quis custodiet ipsos custodes?” But that’s not just any phrase, as it translates to “Who watches the Watchmen?”, referring to Snyder’s previous movie and possibly hinting at the fact that the Watchmen exist in the DCEU.

Snyder uses graffiti a lot to tease viewers, as there’s also the iconic Riddler question mark graffitied on walls in the movie, hinting that the villain is active in the DCEU. The shot was even in the trailer, which is almost like a cruel bait-and-switch move from Snyder, especially seeing as fans were completely underwhelmed by Doomsday and Lex Luthor.

