10 Horror Movies That Feel Like Stephen King Stories (But Aren’t)

Stephen King’s influence on the horror genre cannot be understated. So many creatives in horror right now, from Jordan Peele to Mike Flanagan, thank King for inspiring them. Stephen King returns these compliments in kind, such as when he praised the recently released Smile.





Such is his influence (and the stuff that influences him) that several of the best horror movies throughout the years evoke Stephen King vibes. Intimate character studies rudely interrupted by sheer horror, often in claustrophobic settings, are a staple of horror then and continue to be so now.

10 Cloverfield Lane (2016)

10 Cloverfield Lane shocked audiences by coming out with no marketing, other than an intriguingly suspenseful trailer a few weeks before release. The premise follows three people stuck in a doomsday bunker, with the owner claiming that “something” has invaded the surface.

Unfortunately, the owner is an unstable and emotional man who the two other survivors aren’t sure can be trusted. Misery vibes are all around in this movie, as John Goodman perfectly portrays a seemingly jovial person who turns psychotic at the drop of a hat.

The Witch (2015)

The Witch follows the story of a Puritan family who has been exiled from their community. Starting a farm near some dark woods, the family’s luck soon turns sourer as a powerful witch threatens them all. Even worse, they suspect their daughter to be the witch herself.

Stephen King’s stories often show that while monsters do exist in his world, humans can be just as monstrous. This is what The Witch does amazingly, showcasing that while there is a real witch, a lot of the tension comes from human paranoia and fear. Even in the face of the supernatural, humans can’t help but tear each other down.

Martin (1977)

While Stephen King has inspired generations of horror talents, he too was once a fresh face himself. He was a longtime friend of fellow horror legend George A. Romero, and Martin is perhaps the best example of how the two friends inspire each other’s styles.

George A. Romero loves to make the supernatural unsettlingly mundane, no matter how sickening. Here, it is left ambiguous if Martin was truly a vampire, or just a very disturbed serial killer. That tension, character exploration, and intimately grimy setting evoke many similarities to Salem’s Lot, a clear deconstruction of the often romanticized vampire lore.

Nope (2022)

Jordan Peele has been pretty open about calling Stephen King one of the GOATs of horror. It’s clear in Peele’s work that a lot of Stephen King’s staples have made it into his movies, but none more than in his most recent outing, Nope. It follows a diverse cast of characters who suddenly have to deal with a mysterious UFO hovering over their town.

The clearest comparison to this movie from King’s body of work is The Tommyknockers. Both follow regular people who suddenly have to contend with the mysterious appearance of an alien spacecraft. In both movies, the alien threat is a metaphor for deeply personal themes that relate to all the characters’ pasts.

Frailty (2001)

Not enough people have heard of this underrated horror classic from the turn of the century, but legends of the ’90s, like James Cameron, Sam Raimi, and Stephen King certainly did. The story follows an FBI agent chasing down the “God’s Hand Killer” across Texas. Slowly, the FBI agent reveals that he’s more connected to the case than anybody could have imagined.

Family trauma is an unfortunate but powerful constant in many Stephen King stories. When that gets thrown for a loop by the supernatural, it leads to a lot of psychological horror for both the characters and the audience. Frailty isn’t just a movie title, it represents how frail the human mind can be.

The Lighthouse (2019)

The Lighthouse is a metaphorical horror movie with a deceptively simple premise. Two lighthouse keepers fight to maintain their sanity as their shifts seem no closer to ending. As the story progresses, the younger of the two starts confronting the sins of their past, and he begins to wonder if this “Lighthouse” was actually real.

One of the best things that King has done for the horror genre was popularizing metaphorical horror. The Lighthouse is a horror movie about the dangers of toxic masculinity. When toxic men’s egos are bruised, they would much rather kill each other than confront their emotions. Robert Eggers’ movies deserve all the praise that Stephen King has given them.

Horns (2013)

Horns is slightly cheating. Almost nobody can better understand Stephen King’s works than his own flesh and blood. Yes, Joe Hill is the son of Stephen King, but he’s done well to shine outside his father’s shadow. Even then, he isn’t afraid to evoke his father’s motifs, and Horns does this rather well.

The movie follows the story of a young man accused of murdering his girlfriend, which he denies. However, the next morning, he starts growing horns, as well as mysterious satanic powers. Like his father, Joe Hill takes this absurd premise and gives it a heart-achingly grounded tone, showing how real people would deal with the supernatural, all while being distinct from his father by adding a tad more whimsy to the characters.

Near Dark (1987)

Stephen King loves to write about vampires, but they are rarely the classical archetype. They are not suave nobles or “cool” rebels. Instead, they are exactly what they would be: outcasts of society. Near Dark is perhaps the grittiest theatrical portrayal of vampires yet, and its tone hasn’t been copied since.

Near Dark follows a young man who is turned by a family of vampires and it is fascinating because it shows the realities of vampirism and how diverse they would really be. One is an old man stuck in his own childish body, another is a killer, and the last tries to romanticize her situation, only for it to fall flat. It’s an oppressively cynical movie, much like Salem’s Lot and Doctor Sleep.

Oculus (2013)

Oculus was the movie that convinced Stephen King to give Mike Flanagan his blessing to adapt Doctor Sleep. In what quickly became a staple of Mike Flanagan’s style, Oculus follows the story of a family whose lives are rudely interrupted by the machinations of an evil mirror — at least, that’s what the affected want the others to think.

Oculus is loaded with Stephen King staples, from making the supernatural mundane, strange MacGuffins, family trauma, and of course, horrible human beings. In fact, Mike Flanagan has blatantly stated that Oculus was just his adaptation of 1408 in disguise, stating that he originally envisioned it as such. Only one movie could be a more blatant love letter to Stephen King’s body of work.

In The Mouth Of Madness (1994)

The third installment in John Carpenter’s self-titled “Apocalypse” trilogy, In The Mouth Of Madness, is about as blatant as a Stephen King send-up that one can be. Not only has John Carpenter worked with Stephen King before on Christine, but the main character here is a blatant expy of the horror author.

Sutter Cane shares many of the same personality traits that King has, and even shares the same amount of popularity in his universe. The movie is a sort of meta attack on Stephen King himself, as the very tropes that he helped perpetuate come to life, to take his in return. Small town, intimate cast, and eldritch horror perfectly sum up Stephen King in this daring movie.

