10 Scary Movies That Are So Bad They’re Good

Many popular horror movies succeed in telling a good story and scaring the audience. From Nightmare On Elm Street to Halloween, fans have been treated to some of the best horror films. Unfortunately, this isn’t the case with all scary movies. Some are so bad they don’t warrant another watch.





There are, however, horror movies that are so bad, they’re good. These films have built their popularity and fanbase on their bizarre or bad stories. While these movies may never live up to the acclaimed horror titles, there is no denying that they’re still very fun to watch.

10/10 The Return Of The Living Dead Is A Campy Spoof

The cult classic ’80s movie, The Return of the Living Dead, is a zombie horror comedy that mostly parodies movies like Night Of The Living Dead. The Return of the Living Dead is not connected to the George A. Romero film, but it creates a new universe where zombies can speak and do ridiculous things.

Return Of The Living Dead features some of the wackiest moments in horror, including zombified body parts that hop around and Tarman’s legendary quote, “BRAINS.” The Return of the Living Dead is a campy, bizarre horror movie that warrants a watch for its ridiculousness.

9/10 Troll 2 Features Vegetarian Goblins

The 1990 sequel to Troll is known as one of the worst horror film sequels to exist. The plot follows vegetarian goblins that turn humans into plants to consume them. The bizarre story is only one of the reasons that Troll 2 was poorly received.

Troll 2 is packed with terrible dialogue, even worse special effects, and a nonsensical story. Although there’s no denying that the movie is bad, these silly aspects make for an entertaining watch for anyone who’s looking for a lighter horror comedy.

8/10 Jason X Is An Laughable Reinvention Of A Beloved Character

The Friday The 13th franchise is one of the most revered franchises of all time, as it’s home to one of the most iconic characters in horror history. Yet, there are recent installments in the slasher franchise that aren’t quite as good.

Jason X introduces a reinvented version of the famous killer, Jason Voorhees. He has been cryogenically frozen on a spaceship, but is accidentally unfrozen by the scientists aboard the spacecraft. Besides the outrageous plot, there are many other ridiculous additions to Jason X, including a cyborg version of the killer named Uber Jason. The movie is still a fun watch, especially for fans of the franchise.

7/10 House Of Wax Is A Gory Mess

House of Wax is the remake of the 1953 film of the same name. The film sees a group of college friends stuck in a creepy, small town after getting a flat tire. They search for help in a wax museum where they find a killer who has been turning all the residents into wax figures.

House of Wax is actually passable as a slasher, but the film isn’t very impressive and features slightly awkward performances. Although House of Wax is a bad film, it’s still enjoyable with its creative kills, special effects, and, of course, Paris Hilton.

6/10 The Happening’s Strange Story Is Still Interesting

M. Night Shyamalan has offered some of the most intense and well-received supernatural movies of recent memory. The Happening is, unfortunately, not one of Shyamalan’s best. The film is about a natural phenomenon that causes mass suicide.

The Happening is puzzling and even intriguing, but the reveal that it was all an environmental virus expelled from the trees was underwhelming. Overall, the film falls pretty flat in comparison to other Shyamalan works, but it is eerie enough to keep viewers interested, especially with the creative kills.

5/10 Idle Hands Is A Ridiculous Movie About An Evil Hand

Idle Hands has a strange plot: a teenage boy’s right hand is possessed by an evil entity, and he must keep his hand from going on a homicidal rampage. Idle Hands includes zombified versions of the teen’s friends and a journey to stop a severed hand from continuing its killing spree.

While the dark comedy’s plot is quite unique, it has some of the most absurd events ever seen in film. From the teen killing his own friends to his friends being revived in zombie form and evil hand being microwaved, Idle Hands is very fun and wacky.

4/10 Killer Klowns From Outer Space Is Incredibly Absurd

Horror movies that involve killer clowns are frightening, especially as the supposedly entertaining figures are used as disguises for serial killers. Killer Klowns From Outer Space produces something in the same vein, but with a very weird plot. The “killer clowns” are actually aliens that resemble clowns and are hellbent on killing humans.

Killer Klowns is as absurd as it sounds, yet since its 1988 release, it has garnered a pretty big cult following. The film doesn’t take itself seriously and that’s obvious, which makes it all the more fun to watch.

3/10 Seed Of Chucky Explores The Family Drama Of Dolls

The Seed of Chucky is a continuation of the Chucky series that stems from the Child’s Play films. While The Seed of Chucky was terrifying in the beginning, it gradually became more of a comedy than horror. The film follows Glenn as he tries to revive a dead Chucky and Tiffany in an effort to know his parents.

The Seed of Chucky features family drama, voodoo, and murder in a fun-filled movie with a comedic twist. The movie strays from its horror roots as it moves further away from the possessed doll gimmick, but it’s still an entertaining watch.

2/10 The Wicker Man Is Unintentionally Funny

The 2006 remake of The Wicker Man is meant to be a scary and dark movie. The film follows a man who’s searching for a missing girl when he encounters a community of pagans on a secluded island. These pagans take part in peculiar rituals.

While The Wicker Man wasn’t well-received as a horror movie, it was an unintentional comedy that has spawned many memes. Along with some bad acting from Nicolas Cage, The Wicker Man is definitely worth watching for the unintentional humor.

1/10 Rubber Is Intentionally Awful

Not many people will think that a killer tire is film-worthy, yet something is enticing about Rubber. Although the film is completely nonsensical, it has gained a cult following. Rubber follows a car tire that randomly comes to life and begins killing people with its explosive power.

Rubber’s ridiculous plot makes it a silly, fun watch. It’s a satire that blatantly critiques the entertainment industry with how meta it is, but it’s still very bizarre and fun in the way it executes that theme.

