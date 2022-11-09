10 Tech Gadgets You Can Attach To Your Pets To Keep Them Safer

The advancement of pet tracking and health monitoring technology over the years has raised the pet-safety bar for those who want the best available gear for their pets to fit in and survive in the smart world. While out of owner’s view, pets, just like children, can get into trouble and easily get hurt or worse, lost. To keep them safe, pet parents may wish to invest in some devices that can help with minding them beyond just the traditional collar and leash.





From smart water fountains that dispense water only when thirsty pets approach the feeder to 24/7 GPS trackers that pinpoint a pet’s location, the list of safety tech devices that pet parents can invest in is long. Owners can narrow it down to a few essential gadgets that their pets will use regularly.

GPS Trackers

Pet GPS trackers come in different forms, including tiny trackers that can be attached to the collar or whole smart collars. Some trackers include extra monitoring and playing features such as activity tracking, health monitoring, and even treat games that dog lovers can enjoy with their pets. However, a simple GPS tracker that pinpoints a pet’s location and then transmits it to an app on the phone or computer is a basic safety device.

The trackers allow the owner to create safe zones for their pets and then send signals when the pet is outside the designated areas. Durability is a major concern, so pet parents have to ensure that the gadget is weather, shock, and chew-proof.

Microchips

When a pet rescue center receives a pet, the first thing the vets do is pass a scanner over the pet’s body to check whether it has a microchip under its skin. Pet microchips are grain-sized radio chips that display information about a particular animal rescue registry when scanned.

The place with which the pet owner’s animal is registered can then be contacted to link the rescue center with the animal’s owner. The chips are inserted under the pet’s loose skin using hypodermic needles just like vaccinations and therefore don’t harm the animal. They don’t interfere with a pet’s movement either and also come in handy when a pet is lost.

Activity Monitors

Most activity-monitoring apps also act as GPS trackers, but they make better pet parents by watching over the pet’s basic health including their heart rate, calories burned, hours of sleep, temperature, and level of activity. They also can connect to a smartphone or computer and then synchronize the data in real time.

These monitors allow pet owners to compare their pet’s activity level to other similar pets near them and around the world. Some even allow pet owners to get in touch with a vet when there is abnormal activity. Owners are still advised to take their pets for regular check-ups because the information from the monitors is not a substitute for a vet.

LED Vests

These safety vests not only make walking pets more fun and engaging to passers-by, but more importantly, they can save the pet in case it gets lost.

Some pet safety vests can also synchronize with a smartphone and allow the owner to set different patterns, words, and lights. The owner can also set the lights to show the pet’s name on its back. Or, when the pet is lost, they can be set to automatically flash the word “lost” on its back, which can help get the pet to a rescue center or back to the owner.

Pet Doors

Sometimes when pets come back to the house, they are chased by other pets or wild animals, such as raccoons, but a smart door flap helps keep unwelcome guests out. The smart flap door is opened by a microchip on the cat or dog’s collar, which makes the door only open when the pet approaches.

The chip is connected to a smartphone, which also allows pet owners to set the door flap’s opening and closing hours, including curfews, to keep pets indoors and out of danger.

LED Pet Collars

This is one of the simplest tech gadgets that owners can get for their pets to make them more visible when walking in the dark. These LED pet collars light up pets in the dark, making them easier to locate.

The collars can also have bright flashing lights to alert traffic and pedestrians to the pet’s presence. It is important to ensure that the collar is chew-proof, so that the pet doesn’t swallow the batteries, which are obviously toxic.

Leg & Shoulder Braces

When pets are injured, they need help to recover, just like human beings, and pet leg and/or shoulder braces are the best things to keep animals safe when they move around with an injury. Whether it is a sprain, muscle injury, or an open wound, a dog or cat’s injured limb will heal faster when they are dressed and properly braced.

Braces also help animals walk normally on injured legs without risking scratches and excessive wound licking, which can worsen injuries. There are different types of braces for different types of wounds and parts of the body, although leg and shoulder-harnessed braces are the most common. A vet’s advice is required when getting the appropriate brace for a pet.

Hip Dysplasia Harnesses

These are attached like braces, but they work more like dog costumes, although they are specifically meant for dogs with hip dysplasia. Hip dysplasia is a common disability in dogs where the pet’s ball and socket joints are deformed or underdeveloped, leading to difficulty when the dog walks, which can also cause hip injuries.

The hip harness has straps for both the shoulders and hips to straighten the joints when the dog walks, which reduces stress on the affected joints. The harness also helps repair the joint with time, which eases the dog’s pain in the long term.

Pet-Collar Cameras

Static pet monitoring cameras are good for watching a pet’s movements and recording beautiful dog TikToks, but they can’t be in every room with your pet at all times. A collar-mounted camera is the surest way to follow a pet’s every movement and see the world from its point of view.

These cameras can be mounted on the pet’s back or chest and then be connected to a smartphone or computer from where the owner can watch the animal’s movement. These cameras make it easier to detect abnormal activities because the owner can see everything a pet sees and stay connected to their pets at all times.

Dog Seatbelts & Car Harnesses

Keeping your dog secure in their car seat when traveling is an important safety measure for both the animal and other occupants of the vehicle, which is why these simple devices can be life-saving.

They don’t have any complicated twists or straps — the best dog seat belts are just harnesses that wrap around a dog’s shoulders which are then connected to the car’s seatbelt to secure the animal to the seat. The harnesses keep dogs safe in one place, just like the other occupants of the car.

