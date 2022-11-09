10 Things That Movies Make Look Way Too Easy, According To Reddit

With Avatar: The Way of Water preparing for a December 16th release, fans are more than ready to return to a franchise with unrivaled visual effects. Yet one major difference with this new iteration is that the effects are only going to improve as viewers spend most of their time watching an underwater world.





While the movie is surely going to play up the difficulties of living and fighting underwater, there are many films that undersell their premise. After all, depicting a scientifically accurate underwater civilization would be nearly impossible, and it would have to look much more difficult for management than current movies make it out to be. Unfortunately, there are a lot of things that movies look way too easy.

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY

Solving Crimes

Movies like The Batman may lean into detective work, but they always underestimate just how difficult it can be to pull fingerprints or find DNA evidence. This Reddit user complains about “The way that apparently crime labs solve crimes with DNA tests and unlimited access to every camera in every building in the city.”

The best detective fiction movies often showcase detectives easily making connections, linking two unrelated topics to find a perpetrator. Crime labs do not have infinite resources and finding connections between suspects and crimes can be difficult, which is why many crimes go unsolved.

Surviving On Foreign Planets

It isn’t uncommon in movies like Interstellar for humans to settle down on a foreign planet and struggle to survive the waste. Yet, while they often depict their troubles, Reddit user SleepyMage complains about the fact that “that the only thing to worry about in space movies is if a planet has oxygen or not.”

Even when Interstellar pays lip service to the idea that gravity is more forceful on foreign planets, they should have been struggling considerably more after so long in space. Food, water, and psychological implications also should have come into play, along with concern about foreign bacteria and diseases.

Lifting A Manhole Cover

In movies like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, it can be easy for characters to simply push a manhole cover-up and climb out of a sewer. Even films like Enchanted feature it as a minor occurrence, despite lifting a manhole cover being an incredible feat of strength that movies rarely acknowledge.

“People who pop out of a sewer system in the middle of the street by easily pushing aside the manhole cover,” are unrealistic, according to Reddit user p38-lightning. “Those damn things are heavy.” Even the most powerful characters of the MCU should struggle with it, given that they are specifically designed to be too heavy to lift.

Driving

Driving in movies feels like the easiest thing in the world. Characters in movies like 2 Fast 2 Furious can sit and have a full conversation without looking at the road without concern. Reddit user Llamathrust even argues about “having a regular conversation with NO wind noise or car noise, especially if something happened to the windows/doors like in some action movies.”

Yet what even the best car racing movies don’t acknowledge is that driving is difficult and takes focus. Characters cannot have their attention directed in the wrong places, or else they could easily get into accidents. To make matters worse, trying to have a conversation can often be difficult, especially when the driver is focused on the road.

Hacking

When watching Wargames, it can be easy to assume that hacking is utterly easy. After all, “computers are basically the new deus ex machina… I cross-referenced the license plate with the average rainfall in each region,” says Reddit user nowherehere, “so the killer is probably in this three-block radius.”

In reality, hacking is nothing like movies depict it. It’s a task that often involves weeks of work and brute force, which can lead to many sleepless nights. It can also involve spreadsheets, tabs full of data, and hours of dedicated work that can leave hackers incredibly stressed. It isn’t as easy as plugging in one or two codes and running a system check. Besides, even in WarGames, which is fairly accurate, the implication that no one double-checks if grades or data has been changed is pretty ridiculous.

Running From Explosions

Movies like Iron Man and Mission: Impossible include epic explosion scenes that feature characters calmly walking or jogging away from an explosion. “Apparently you only have to worry about the flame and the concussive impact is really minimal,” says Reddit user bootorangutan.

Of course, the reality is that trying to escape an explosion would be much more difficult. Even if the characters did manage to avoid the burst of flame, they would still be thrown forward from the force of the blast. Injuries to the ears would also be common just from the sounds of the blast. Besides, given how slow humans run, it’s a lot more difficult to escape explosions in real life.

Navigating The American Legal System

It isn’t uncommon for great movies like My Cousin Vinny to feature courtroom scenes that make working as a lawyer look like a breeze. Trials are fast-paced and interesting and jurors are as engaged in the unfolding story as anyone else in the audience is.

“The thing is that trials tend to be pretty boring and move slowly in reality,” says Reddit user mikenmar. “And they rarely have the kind of dramatic moments portrayed in movies.” In reality, the red tape that lawyers have to push through and some pretty ridiculous trial rules, navigating the legal system is harder than it looks.

Fighting

Superhero movies like Captain America: The First Avenger make fighting look like a genuinely fun experience where even inexperienced fighters can last a long while and face no long-term effects afterwards. While the scrawny Steve Rogers always loses fights, he can always get back up regardless.

In reality, “a fight is EXHAUSTING and almost always goes to the ground,” says Redditor soapdonkey. Even the strongest martial arts fighters will be tired after a long bout and many may still be shaken if they have taken a hit to the head along the way. Besides, learning to fight isn’t as easy as the montages make it look. It takes years of hard work and dedication. Real people can’t just take a serum and become great fighters.

Lock Picking

Often, movies like Terminator 2 can feature characters like Sarah Connor picking a lock with nothing more than a toothpick, a hair clip, or even just a paperclip. In reality, the process of actually picking a lock involves training, experience, and the right tools.

“Lockpicking is usually laughably wrong. No one ever applies tension or uses the right tools,” says Reddit user 77ZZ77ZZ7. While this is most prevalent in video games, where lock picking is ridiculously easy, movies feature the same problem. Many screenwriters simply aren’t aware of how difficult it can be, as all they know is what an easy time characters have with picking locks.

​​​​Playing An Instrument

Playing an instrument is something that many filmgoers will already know how to do, yet characters certainly don’t. When they grab an instrument, “they hold them upside down, on the wrong side, hands aren’t even close to being on the right keys/holes. Horrific fake bowing on strings, and terrible fake guitar strumming. Being able to learn an instrument instantly, etc,” says Reddit user sputtle.

In reality, it takes years of training to learn how to master an instrument. Movies about fictional musicians often don’t want to depict the long days of hard work and dedication that it takes. School of Rock features students starting to learn their instruments, but it doesn’t show the storied progression of skill development, and it certainly doesn’t show difficult practice nights at home, as each character struggles with difficult chords and the process of learning to read notes on the go.

Next: 10 Movies That Wasted A Good Premise, According To Reddit