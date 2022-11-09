Categories
15 Actors Who Played Younger Versions Of Characters And What They Look Like Now Vs. The Older Actors


1.

Christa B. Allen played Young Jenna Rink in 13 Going On 30 (2004):

Here’s what Christa looks like now (at 30!):

Here’s what Jennifer Garner looked like as Older Jenna Rink:

And here’s a side-by-side:

2.

Sean Marquette played Young Matty Flamhaff in 13 Going on 30 (2004):

Here’s what Sean looks like now:

Here’s what Mark Ruffalo looked like as Older Matty Flamhaff:

And here’s a side-by-side:

3.

Alexandra Kyle played Young Tom Tom in 13 Going on 30 (2004):

Here’s what Alexandra looks like now:

Here’s what Judy Greer looked like as Older Tom Tom:

And here’s a side-by-side:

4.

Christina Ricci played Young Roberta in Now & Then (1995):

Here’s what Christina looks like now:

Here’s what Rosie O’Donnell looked like as Older Roberta:

And here’s a side-by-side:

5.

Thora Birch played Young Teeny in Now and Then (1995)

Here’s what Thora looks like now:

Here’s what Melanie Griffith looked like as Older Teeny:

And here’s a side-by-side:

6.

Tanvi Ganesh Lonkar played Young Latika in Slumdog Millionaire (2008):

Here’s what Tanvi looks like now:

Here’s what Freida Pinto looked like as Older Latika:

And here’s a side-by-side:

7.

Tanay Chhida played Young Jamal in Slumdog Millionaire (2008):

Here’s what Tanay looks like now:

Here’s what Dev Patel looked like as Older Jamal:

And here’s a side-by-side:

8.

Kyla Pratt played Young Monica in Love & Basketball (2000):

Here’s what Kyla looks like now:

Here’s what Sanaa Lathan looked like as Older Monica:

And here’s a side-by-side:

9.

Glenndon Chatman played Young Quincy in Love & Basketball (2000):

Here’s what Glenndon looks like now:

Here’s Omar Epps as Older Quincy:

And here’s a side-by-side:

10.

Peyton List played Young Jane in 27 Dresses (2008):

Here’s what Peyton looks like now:

Here’s Katherine Heigl as Older Jane:

And here’s a side-by-side:

11.

Zac Efron played Young Mike in 17 Again (2009):

Here’s what Zac looks like now:

Here’s Matthew Perry as Older Mike:

And here’s a side-by-side:

12.

Here’s Michael Conner Humphreys as Young Forrest Gump in Forrest Gump (1994):

Here’s what Michael looks like now:

Here’s Tom Hanks as Older Forrest Gump:

And here’s a side-by-side:

13.

Dakota Fanning played Young Melanie in Sweet Home Alabama (2002):

Here’s what Dakota looks like now:

Here’s what Reese Witherspoon looked like as Older Melanie:

And here’s a side-by-side:

14.

Robert De Niro played Young Vito Corleone in The Godfather Part II (1974):

Here’s what Robert De Niro looks like now:

Here’s what Marlon Brando looked like as Older Vito Corleone:

And here’s a side-by-side:

15.

Francis Capra played Young Calogero in A Bronx Tale (1993):

Here’s what Francis looks like now:

Here’s what Lillo Brancato Jr. looked like as Older Calogero:

And here’s a side-by-side:



