17 “The Crown” Side-By-Sides That Show The Season 5 Cast Vs. The Real Life People


The real Queen Elizabeth II giving her Annus Horribilis speech in 1992:

2.

Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip in The Crown Season 5:

The real Prince Philip attending the Royal Windsor Horse Show in 1990:

3.

Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret in The Crown Season 5:

The real Princess Margaret attending an event to support the NSPCC in London in 1992:

4.

Dominic West as Prince Charles in The Crown Season 5:

The real Prince Charles at the Seville Expo in 1992:

5.

Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana in The Crown Season 5:

The real Princess Diana on a beach holiday in Necker in 1990:

6.

Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker Bowles in The Crown Season 5:

The real Camilla Parker Bowles attending the Queen’s Cup polo match in 1992:

7.

Marcia Warren as Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother in The Crown Season 5:

The real Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother attending her 90th birthday tribute in 1990:

8.

Senan West as Prince William in The Crown Season 5:

The real Prince William leaving Windsor Chapel after the traditional Easter service in 1992:

9.

Will Powell as Prince Harry in The Crown Season 5:

The real Prince Harry arriving at Windsor Chapel for the wedding of Lady Helen Windsor in 1992:

10.

Claudia Harrison as Princess Anne in The Crown Season 5:

The real Princess Anne in New York City in 1990:

11.

Khalid Abdalla as Dodi Fayed in The Crown Season 5:

The real Dodi Fayed attending an event in 1991:

12.

Salim Dau as Mohamed Al-Fayed in The Crown Season 5:

The real Mohamed Al-Fayed attending a charity dinner in 1996:

13.

Jonny Lee Miller as Prime Minister John Major in The Crown Season 5:

The real John Major outside the Admiralty Building in Westminster, London in 1992:

14.

Prasanna Puwanarajah as Martin Bashir in The Crown Season 5:

The real Martin Bashir during the “An Interview with HRH The Princess of Wales” in 1995:

15.

James Murray as Prince Andrew in The Crown Season 5:

The real Prince Andrew after the birth of his daughter in 1990:

16.

Bertie Carvel as Prime Minister Tony Blair in The Crown Season 5:

The real Tony Blair (and his wife Cherie) after being appointed Prime Minister in 1997:

17.

And finally, Timothy Dalton as Peter Townsend in The Crown Season 5:

The real Peter Townsend while visiting New York City on his book tour in 1978:



