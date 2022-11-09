17 “The Crown” Side-By-Sides That Show The Season 5 Cast Vs. The Real Life People

The real Queen Elizabeth II giving her Annus Horribilis speech in 1992:
2.
Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip in The Crown Season 5:
The real Prince Philip attending the Royal Windsor Horse Show in 1990:
3.
Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret in The Crown Season 5:
4.
Dominic West as Prince Charles in The Crown Season 5:
The real Prince Charles at the Seville Expo in 1992:
5.
Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana in The Crown Season 5:
The real Princess Diana on a beach holiday in Necker in 1990:
6.
Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker Bowles in The Crown Season 5:
The real Camilla Parker Bowles attending the Queen’s Cup polo match in 1992:
7.
Marcia Warren as Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother in The Crown Season 5:
The real Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother attending her 90th birthday tribute in 1990:
8.
Senan West as Prince William in The Crown Season 5:
The real Prince William leaving Windsor Chapel after the traditional Easter service in 1992:
9.
Will Powell as Prince Harry in The Crown Season 5:
The real Prince Harry arriving at Windsor Chapel for the wedding of Lady Helen Windsor in 1992:
10.
Claudia Harrison as Princess Anne in The Crown Season 5:
The real Princess Anne in New York City in 1990:
11.
Khalid Abdalla as Dodi Fayed in The Crown Season 5:
The real Dodi Fayed attending an event in 1991:
12.
Salim Dau as Mohamed Al-Fayed in The Crown Season 5:
The real Mohamed Al-Fayed attending a charity dinner in 1996:
13.
Jonny Lee Miller as Prime Minister John Major in The Crown Season 5:
The real John Major outside the Admiralty Building in Westminster, London in 1992:
14.
Prasanna Puwanarajah as Martin Bashir in The Crown Season 5:
The real Martin Bashir during the “An Interview with HRH The Princess of Wales” in 1995:
15.
James Murray as Prince Andrew in The Crown Season 5:
The real Prince Andrew after the birth of his daughter in 1990:
16.
Bertie Carvel as Prime Minister Tony Blair in The Crown Season 5:
The real Tony Blair (and his wife Cherie) after being appointed Prime Minister in 1997:
17.
And finally, Timothy Dalton as Peter Townsend in The Crown Season 5:
The real Peter Townsend while visiting New York City on his book tour in 1978:
